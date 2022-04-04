A-C Valley 8, C-L 7
FOXBURG -- Mackenzie Parks launched a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh to lift Allegheny-Clarion to an 8-7, walkoff victory over Clarion-Limestone in its season opener.
The Falcons (1-0) jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning in the KSAC tilt before the Lions evened the score with a four-run fourth. Each team posted a run in the fifth to keep it tied at five before C-L grabbed a lead with two runs in the top of the seventh. A-C responded with three in the bottom to walk it off.
The blast by Parks capped off a big game for the junior as she went 4-for-4 from the plate with five RBIs and two runs. She also picked up the win in the circle, going all seven innings, striking out four while giving up seven runs (six earned) on nine hits and three walks.
Avah Burke added three hits, including a pair of doubles, and an RBI in the win also while Rylan Strauser double and drove in a run as part of a two-hit effort.
Frances Milliron homered for the Lions on her way to three hits and two RBIs with Alyssa Wiant also collecting two hits and Olivia Smith driving in a pair of runs. Abby Knapp tacked on a double.
A-C Valley will host Forest Area on Wednesday.
Jamestown 15, Oil City 3 (5)
Maddie Wenner belted a home run but it wasn't enough as Oil City opened its season with a 15-3 loss in five innings against visiting Jamestown in Region 4 play.
The Muskies came out of the gates swinging and put up six runs in the first, five in the second, two in the third and two in the fourth while the Oilers posted one apiece in the first, third and fourth.
Wenner led OC with three hits to go along with her RBI while Shaylyn Whittemore knocked in a run on a hit. Paige Roess, Nyssa Hanlon, Payton Burk and Mara Martinec also notched a hit each.
Whittemore took the loss in the circle.
The Oilers will return to the diamond today when they host Grove City.