Trinity Edge drove in four runs at the plate and tossed a complete-game shutout in the circle on Wednesday evening as homestanding Franklin roared past Slippery Rock, 15-0, in a three-inning Region 4 clash.
The Knights jumped on the scoreboard early and plated four first-inning runs, and, after a quiet second that saw them only score once, they exploded for 10 runs in the third to put the mercy rule into effect.
Edge pushed home her four RBIs on two hits while Abigail Boland drove home three runs on one hit -- a double. Sydni Hoobler led the undefeated Knights (5-0) with three hits to go along with an RBI and Gabby Laderer, Kirsten Hicks, Gabby Wimer and Autumn Fitzgerald also recorded RBIs.
In the circle, Edge allowed just one hit while striking out five over her three innings of work.
Franklin claimed the junior varsity contest as well, 4-2, with Hicks driving in a pair of runs in the effort.
The Knights are back on the field today when they travel to Grove City.
Forest Area 19, Union 0 (3)
TIONESTA -- Emily Aites pounded out a home run and two doubles on her way to five RBIs as homestanding Forest Area rolled to a 19-0, three-inning victory over Union in a KSAC matchup.
The Fires put the game out of reach quickly, posting 17 runs in the first inning before adding two more in the second to complete the game's scoring.
Madison McFarland added four RBIs as part of a two-hit effort, with one of those being a double. Akeela Greenawalt also drove in three runs on two hits, Maggie Boehme drove in two on two hits and Izabelle Flick drove in two on three hits, including a triple.
Flick also earned the win in the circle, tossing all three innings while striking out five, walking two and giving up just one hit.