Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.