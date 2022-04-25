Clarion 18, Redbank Valley 0 (5)
NEW BETHLEHEM -- Jordan Best slammed a pair of doubles while Paytom Simko and Noel Anthony combined on a two-hitter as Clarion blanked homestanding Redbank Valley, 18-0 in a five-inning KSAC matchup.
Coach Dan Shofestall's Bobcats exploded early, scoring 10 runs in the top of the first inning while adding four runs each in both the fourth and fifth frames.
Best led Clarion's 14-hit attack with a pair of two-baggers while Kylee Beers added a single and double. Swatting two singles apiece were Anthony, Simko and Brianna Forest while Hadley Campbell, Emily Troese, Mackenzie Aaron and Ally Burford had one single each.
Campbell led the Bobcats with three RBIs while Beers, Forest, Troese and Aaron knocked in two runs apiece.
Simko pitched three innings for the win. She gave up two hits and three walks with six strikeouts. Anthony pitched two hitless inning sof relief, allowing a walk and striking out one.
LeighAnne Hetrick singled twice to account for Redbank Valley's hits.