Keystone 15, A-C Valley 4 (5)
KNOX -- Natalie Bowser socked a two-run homer and Leah Exley cracked a three-run shot to power homestanding Keystone to a 15-4 five-inning win over Allegheny-Clarion Valley in KSAC action.
Bowser's homer came during a three-run first inning for coach John Stiglitz's Panthers while Exley's shot came admidst a five-run second. Keystone also added a run in the fourth and closed the contest with a six-run fifth.
Exley, who was the winning pitcher, also had two singles and drove in four runs while Bowser also had a single and four RBIs. Emma Gruber collected three singles, three runs scored and two RBIs while Sydney Bell singled and doubled.
Bella Black chipped in with two singles and Rylie Colligan rounded out the 13-hit attack with a single.
Avah Burke singled and doubled for the Falcons (4-8) and Mackenzie Parks had two singles. Clipping one single each were Meah Ielase, Lexi Bauer, Bella Ielase and Maddie Hurrelbrink.
Clarion 5, Redbank Valley 2
CLARION -- Payton Simko fanned 12 batters and gave up just two runs on six hits in a complete-game victory as Clarion upended visiting Redbank Valley, 5-2, in KSAC play.
The Bobcats struck first with two runs in the bottom of the first before adding another in the third to make it 3-0 and two more in the fifth to make it 5-0. The Bulldogs got on the board with their two runs in the sixth.
Noel Anthony paced the Clarion offense with a double and triple on her way to three hits and three runs at the top of the order while Jordy Best tripled and drove in a pair RBIs. Brianna Forest also doubled and drove in two runs. Simko added an RBI as well.
Paytin Polka and Josie Neiswonger led Redbank with two hits apiece, while Jenna Bailey doubled and drove in two runs. Mackenzie Foringer took the loss in the circle.
Maplewood 15, Rocky Grove 0 (4)
GUYS MILLS -- Mckenna Crawford slammed three doubles, Madison Eimer drove in three runs and Bradie Whitehair toosed a three-hit shutout as Maplewood blanked visiting Rocky Grove, 15-0, in a four-inning Region 2 contest.
Crawford had three of the Tigers' 10 hits while Sheila Despenes added a single and double and Madison Banik tripled. Eve Beuchat, Izzy Eimer, Grace Hasbrouck and Madison Eimer had one single apiece.
Maplewood (4-4) scored three runs in the first inning, seven in the second, four in the third and one in the fourth.
Kaylin Jacoby cracked a pair of singles for the Orioles (1-9) and Paige Cresswell also singled.
Rocky Grove will host Eisenhower on Monday.