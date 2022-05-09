Rocky Grove's lone senior, Sierra Toland, drilled a game-winning two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning during Senior Night on Monday as the Orioles rallied for a 7-6 win over Eisenhower in Region 2 softball action.
Rocky Grove (2-9) trailed 2-0 before Kaylin Jacoby socked an inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the third inning.
Eisenhower upped its lead to 6-4 going into the bottom of the seventh when Jacoby got the winning rally started with a double. Paige Cresswell doubled home Jacoby and, with one out, Rae Montgomery walked and Elizabeth Mawhinney bunted for a single, loading the bases. Toland stepped up and knocked in the tying and winning runs with a single up the middle, one of her three hits on the day.
Cresswell, who was the winning pitcher, also had three hits, including a double while Jacoby doubled and homered, Montgomery singled and doubled and Mawhinney singled twice. Mady Taylor also had an RBI single.
Cresswell gave up seven hits and a walk with seven strikeouts.
Kailey Morrison had two doubles and a single for Eisenhower while the Knights' lone senior, Taylor Napolitan, drove in three runs.
Rocky Grove will play today at Cambridge Springs.
Clarion 11, A-C Valley 5
FOXBURG -- Jordy Best homered and doubled on her way to a three-hit, three-RBI performance to lead Clarion to an 11-5 victory against homestanding Allegheny-Clarion Valley in a KSAC showdown.
The Falcons (4-9) struck first with a run in the first before the Bobcats took control with a four-run second. Clarion would never trail again as they hit the scoreboard hard in the later innings with two in the fifth, three in the sixth and two in the seventh while A-C countered with one in the third and three in the sixth.
Kylee Beers also homered and drove in three runs in the victory for the Bobcats while Noel Anthony recorded two hits and an RBI, Payton Simko drove in a run on a hit and Alexa Kitchen drove in two runs. Haylee Kratsley also pushed home a run with a hit.
Simko also had it working in the circle, striking out 14 on her way to the complete-game victory, surrendering six hits and five walks on her way to giving up five runs (three earned).
Avah Burke led the Falcons' offense with three RBIs on two hits, both doubles. Maddie Hurrelbrink added a pair of hits with Rylan Strauser driving in a run on a hit.
Shania Whitmer took the pitching loss.
Forest Area 20, Smethport 0
SMETHPORT -- Alexis Oswald and Emily Aites combined for 11 RBIs as Forest Area went on the road to rout Smethport, 20-0, in three innings of non-conference play.
The Fires put up two runs in the first inning before exploding for 14 in the second to put the game out of reach. They added four in the third to complete their scoring.
Oswald went 3-for-4 at the plate, driving in six runs while Aites blasted a home run as part of a two-hit, five-RBI effort.
Maggie Boehme led the offense with four hits, including a double, while driving in three runs and Madison McFarland tripled on her way to two hits and three RBIs.
Izzy Flick logged the win in the circle, striking out six while allowing just one walk and two hits in the three-inning shutout.
Keystone 15, Union 0
RIMERSBURG -- Natalie Bowser paced Keystone with three hits while also notching the pitching win as the Panthers cruised past homestanding Union, 15-0, in three innings of KSAC play.
Keystone put up three runs apiece in each of the first two innings before capping it off with a nine-run third.
Bowser doubled and drove in a run at the plate while Sydney Bell also drove in a run on two hits, including a two-bagger. Karley Callander and Emma Gruber chased home a pair of RBIs each with Gabby Wolbert, Leah Exley, Bella Black, Rylie Colligan and Cassidy Morris notching an RBI each as well.
In the circle, Bowser went the first two innings, striking out four while giving up two hits and a walk before Exley came in to get the final three outs, fanning one and allowing two hits.