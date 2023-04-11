Armstrong 10, Franklin 0 (5)
KITTANNING -- Isabella Atherton and Jenna Clontz combined to go 4-for-6 at the plate with four runs scored and nine RBIs while Cameryn Sprankle tossed a two-hitter as homestanding Armstrong handed Franklin its first loss of the season, 10-0, in five innings in non-region action.
The River Hawks, who claimed their first WPIAL crown last year en route to reaching the state title game, plated two runs in the first inning, four runs in the third and four more in the fourth to end the game early.
Atherton led the way with two home runs and five RBIs while Clontz, a Gannon University recruit, also belted two home runs and drove in four runs. Jessie Pugh also added a solo home run in the victory.
That was more than enough offense for Sprankle as she allowed only two hits in five innings while fanning seven and walking one.
Gabby Wimer and Gabby Laderer each had a single for the Knights (5-1).
Franklin will host Oil City on Thursday.
Keystone 14, Clarion 1 (5)
KNOX -- Leah Exley cracked three hits and knocked in four runs and Natalie Bowser twirled a four-hitter as Keystone rolled to a 14-1, five-inning victory over visiting Clarion in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference matchup.
Coach John Stiglitz's Panthers raced out to a 7-0 lead in the first frame before adding four runs in the second, two in the third and one more in the fourth while the Bobcats plated their only run in the second.
Exley had a triple among her three hits for the Panthers while Lydia Sheatz had two singles and two RBIs, Alannah Fulton singled and drove in three runs, Emilee Dixon singled and brought home two runs while Emma Gruber, Bowser and Keira Best each added a single with Gruber also adding an RBI.
Bowser allowed one earned run on four hits with seven strikeouts and one walk in five innings in the circle.
Alexa Kitchen had two singles for the Bobcats, Emily Troese and Haylee Cratsley each had a single while Kelsey Best knocked in the team's only run.
Keystone will host Redbank Valley today.