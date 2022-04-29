Cochranton 19, Cranberry 3 (4)
COCHRANTON -- Jaylin McGill cracked a home run and a double while driving in four runs as Cochranton rolled to a 19-3, four-inning win over Cranberry in a non-conference matchup.
The Cardinals, who finished with 14 hits, scored four runs in the first inning, three in the second, seven in the third and five in the fourth while the Berries plated all three of their runs in the fourth.
Megan Heim also drove in four runs with a home run while Kaylin Rose, Taytum Jackson and Chelsey Freyermuth each had two hits and two RBIs with Freyermuth blasting a pair of home runs. Brooklyn Needler and Dani Hoffman added two hits apiece.
Reyna Watson, Kendall Findlay and Olivia Plummer each had a single and a run scored for the Berries with Plummer also registering an RBI. Keelie Schneider chipped in with two RBIs.
Needler worked all four innings in the circle to record the win. She gave up three runs, two earned, on three hits with one walk.
Moniteau 15, A-C Valley 5 (5)
WEST SUNBURY -- Emma Covert homered and drove in three runs as Moniteau posted a 15-5, five-inning victory over visiting Allegheny-Clarion Valley in KSAC play.
The Warriors, who finished with 13 hits, trailed 3-0 after two innings of action, but they plated two runs in the third, five in the fourth and eight more in the fifth to bring about an early end to the matchup.
Taylor Thomas led the Warriors with three hits, including a double, and drove in a run. Mariska Shunk, Megan Wise and Brynne Barger had two hits apiece with Wise cracking a double and driving in two runs while Barger and Shunk each had an RBI. Grace Thurner belted a triple and knocked in three runs while Destiny Travis added a single and two RBIs.
Meah Ielase slammed a home run and drove in two runs for the Falcons (3-6), Avah Burke singled and knocked in two runs, Colleen Verostek singled and brought home a run, Rylan Strauser had a double while Lexi Bauer, Mackenzie Parks and Bella Ielase each added a single.
A-C Valley will travel to Keystone on Monday.
Forest Area 12, Rocky Grove 1
Madison McFarland collected four hits, including a double and triple, while driving in three runs to lead Forest Area to a 12-1, five-inning victory over homestanding Rocky Grove in non-region action.
The Fires took control early, scoring five runs apiece in the second and third innings before adding two more in the fourth while the Orioles (1-8) countered with a run in the third.
Emma McFarland added two RBIs on two hits, Alexis Oswald notched a double as part of a three-hit effort that also produced and RBI. Maggie Boehme tallied two hits and an RBI, as did Brenna Thompson.
Izabelle Flick picked up the win, going all five innings, striking out four and walking three while giving up one earned run on one hit.
Kaylin Jacoby recorded the Orioles lone hit, a double, while Emily Rice notched an RBI. Paige Cresswell suffered the loss in the circle.
Rocky Grove will travel to Oil City on Monday.