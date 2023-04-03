Oil City's Sophia Garmong singled home the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning on Monday as the Oilers capped a late rally to defeat visiting Titusville, 3-2 in Region 3 girls softball action.
Coach Michelle Hoovler's Oilers improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the region and is believed to be Oil City's first win over Titusville in more than a decade.
The Rockets scored solo runs in the first and third innings of Oiler starting pitcher Shalyn Whittemore, who worked three innings and allowed five hits and a walk while striking out seven.
It stayed 2-0 until the bottom of the sixth when Nyssa Hanlon led off with a single and took second on a wild pitch. She advanced to tird on Shayla Hanlon's groundout and scored on another groundout by Abby Foley.
In the seventh, Libbie Arnink singled off Titusville pitcher Jordan Wynn, who then issued back-to-back walks to Wihttemore and Maddie Wenner, loading the bases.
With Garmong at the plate, Titusville catcher Kyra Atkins tried to pick Arnink off third, but the throw got away, allowing Arnink to score the tying run and the other runners moved up a base. On a 1-2 offering from Wynn, Garmong then delivered a game-winning single to right field, touching off a celebration.
Oil City finished with seven hits with Garmong leading the way with two singles. Chipping in with one single apiece were Arnink, Wenner, Nyssa Hanlon, Mara Martinec and Payton Liederbach.
Briana Wynn tripled for Titusville, Jordan Wynn singled and doubled and Gabriella Peterson singled twice. Atkins also chipped in with a single.
Garmong pitched the final four scoreless innings, giving up one hit and a walk with seven strikeouts.
Oil City will next host Corry on Thursday.
Cochranton 10, Rocky Grove 0
COCHRANTON -- Brooklyn Needler tossed a two-hitter while Katelyn Ewing doubled and drove in three runs as Cochranton posted a 10-0, five-inning win over visiting Rocky Grove in the season and Region 2 opener for the Orioles.
Needler worked all five innings in the circle, allowing only a pair of hits while fanning seven and walking three.
Chelsey Freyermuth added a pair of singles and an RBI for the Cardinals on offense.
Kaylin Jacoby smacked a double for the Orioles while Rae Montgomery added a single.
Rocky Grove will travel to Eisenhower today.