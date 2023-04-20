GROVE CITY -- Shalyn Whittemore and Sophie Garmong combined on a two-hit shutout and Libbie Arnink doubled home a pair of runs on Thursday as Oil City blanked homestanding Grove City, 6-0, in a Region 4 softball matchup.
The Oilers (5-5 overall, 3-4 R4) broke open a scoreless game with two runs in the top of the fourth inning. They added another run in the fifth and added three big insurance runs in the sixth.
Whittemore led the Oilers' 12-hit attack with three singles while Nyssa Hanlon and Payton Liederbacj each singled and doubled. Arnink also ripped a two-bagger while Maddie Wenner and Shayla Hanlon each added a single.
Whittemore pitched the first three innings and allowed a hit and a walk with two strikeouts while Garmong tossed the last four frames for the save. She also allowed just one hit and one walk with four strikeouts.
Joey Smiley had two singles for Grove City.
Oil City will play today at Titusville.
Redbank Valley 4, Union/A-C Valley 0
NEW BETHLEHEM -- Mackenzie Foringer fired a complete-game shutout as homestanding Redbank Valley ended Union/A-C Valley's five-game win streak with a 4-0 victory.
After two scoreless frames, the Bulldogs finally broke through with three runs in the third inning. That would be more than enough offense for Foringer, but they added an insurance run in the fifth anyway.
Bella Orr led RV's offense with two hits and two RBIs while Peytin Polka added two hits of her own and an RBI. Quinn White and Foringer also drove in a run on one hit apiece.
In the circle, Foringer fanned eight and walked just one en route to the win.
For the Falcon Knights, Mackenzie Parks ripped doubles but also took the pitching loss, striking out three, walking three and giving up six hits for four runs (two earned) in the complete-game effort.