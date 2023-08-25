FRIDAY, AUG. 25

SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL

Warren at Oil City (7 p.m.)

Titusville at Franklin (7 p.m.)

Central Clarion at Brookville (7 p.m.)

Keystone at Coudersport (7 p.m.)

Union/A-C Valley at Cameron County (7 p.m.)

Redbank Valley at Smethport (7 p.m.)

Avonworth at Grove City (7 p.m.)

Seneca at Lakeview (7 p.m.)

Saegertown at Maplewood (7 p.m.)

Cochranton at Eisenhower (7 p.m.)

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

CLA at Southridge Christian (4:30 p.m.)

BOYS GOLF

Lakeview vs. Franklin at Wanango Country Club (1:30 p.m.)

