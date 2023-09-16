SATURDAY, SEPT. 16

SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL

Oil City at Franklin (7 p.m.)

Redbank Valley at Keystone (noon)

Cochranton at Kennedy Catholic (7 p.m.)

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Venango Catholic at Crawford Christian (10 a.m.)

BOYS SOCCER

Mercer at Franklin (11 a.m.)

Oil City at Corry (1 p.m.)

GIRLS SOCCER

Oil City at Clarion (11 a.m.)

Port Allegany at Keystone (6 p.m.)

CROSS COUNTRY

Rocky Grove at Commodore Perry Invitational (9 a.m.)

Cranberry at Altoona Invitational (9 a.m.)

North Clarion, Clarion at Bradford Invitational (9 a.m.)

0
0
0
0
0