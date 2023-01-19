THURSDAY, JAN. 19
BOYS BASKETBALL
Redbank Valley at Clarion (6 p.m.)
Keystone at A-C Valley (6 p.m.)
Moniteau at North Clarion (6 p.m.)
Karns City at Union (6 p.m.)
Clarion-Limestone vs. Forest Area at Tionesta (6 p.m.)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Conneaut Area at Franklin (6 p.m.)
Oil City at Warren (6 p.m.)
Youngsville at Rocky Grove (6 p.m.)
Maplewood at Cochranton (6 p.m.)
Grove City at Saegertown (6 p.m.)
Lakeview at Jamestown (6 p.m.)
SCHOLASTIC SWIMMING
Oil City at Slippery Rock (6 p.m.)
Grove City at Franklin (6 p.m.)