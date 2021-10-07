THURSDAY, OCT. 7

VARSITY FOOTBALL

Union/A-C Valley at Keystone (7 p.m.)

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Oil City at Lakeview (6 p.m.)

Sharon at Franklin (6 p.m.)

Rocky Grove at Commodore Perry (6 p.m.)

A-C Valley at Cranberry (6 p.m.)

Venango Catholic at Union (6 p.m.)

Forest Area at Clarion (varsity only, 6 p.m.)

Keystone at North Clarion (6 p.m.)

Redbank Valley at Moniteau (6 p.m.)

Karns City at Clarion-Limestone (6 p.m.)

BOYS SOCCER

Titusville at Oil City (6 p.m.)

Eisenhower at Franklin (4 p.m.)

GIRLS SOCCER

Clarion at Mercer (6 p.m.)

GIRLS TENNIS

Greenville at Oil City (3:30 p.m.)

Franklin at Sharon (3:30 p.m.)

