THURSDAY, OCT. 7
VARSITY FOOTBALL
Union/A-C Valley at Keystone (7 p.m.)
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Oil City at Lakeview (6 p.m.)
Sharon at Franklin (6 p.m.)
Rocky Grove at Commodore Perry (6 p.m.)
A-C Valley at Cranberry (6 p.m.)
Venango Catholic at Union (6 p.m.)
Forest Area at Clarion (varsity only, 6 p.m.)
Keystone at North Clarion (6 p.m.)
Redbank Valley at Moniteau (6 p.m.)
Karns City at Clarion-Limestone (6 p.m.)
BOYS SOCCER
Titusville at Oil City (6 p.m.)
Eisenhower at Franklin (4 p.m.)
GIRLS SOCCER
Clarion at Mercer (6 p.m.)
GIRLS TENNIS
Greenville at Oil City (3:30 p.m.)
Franklin at Sharon (3:30 p.m.)