This year marks the 40th anniversary of Clarion High School's second-place finish in the Class AA state track meet. In a season in which the Bobcats would claim their fifth District 9 and eighth straight Clarion County League titles under coach Bob Bowersox, a Milton Hershey team comprised of two athletes would spoil their state championship dream.

A Milton Hershey sprinter would win the 100 and 200 and a thrower would take the shot and discus to account for its 40 points.

0
0
0
0
0