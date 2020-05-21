Contributed photo. Bob Bowersox' second team at Clarion High School in 1971 finished 6-3 with six school records, including a 14-2 pole vault by sophomore Steve Alexander. Rick Slike had a hand in three others: 2:00.9 in the 880, 3:34.5 in the mile relay with Don Cotterman, Mike Collett and John George and a 1:34 in the 880 relay with Cotterman, Collett and Curt Thomas. The other records were 10:58.7 by Pete Nachtwey in the two-mile and 144-2 in the discus by Ed Guiher. Members of the team are (front row, from left): Rick Gwin, Bob Martin, Don Cotterman, Mike Collett, Ed Spindler, Tom Michael, Rick Slike, Denny Murphy, Randy Frost and Fred Montgomery; second row: Don Wilshire, Mark Bevevino, Joe Hartle, Curt Thomas, Larry Himes, Jeff Stahlman, Steve Alexander, D.J. Bevevino, Jim McCliment, George Hartle, Pete Nachtwey and Tom Lander; third row, John George, Dave Wagner, Jack Davis, Kevin Amsler, Ed Guiher, Leonard Bashline, Steve Polatty, John McGinley, Bruce Cherico, Chuck Alexander and Brent Rhoads; back row, head coach Bob Bowersox; Ron Frost; managers Andy Montana, Mike Chercio and Don Ion; Jim Kelley and assistant coach Alex Arth.
Contributed photo. Jack Morgan is shown breaking Clarion's school record in the 800-meter run. He also set a meet record in the 3200 run in winning the 1980 state title.
Contributed photo. Kurt Lehnortt was a 1978 All-American and state champ in the javelin with a throw of 221 feet, 5 inches.
Contributed photo. Clarion Area track and field coach Bob Bowersox (right) poses with Mike Hartle, who had a United States-best throw of 227 feet, 5 inches during the 1977 season.
This year marks the 40th anniversary of Clarion High School's second-place finish in the Class AA state track meet. In a season in which the Bobcats would claim their fifth District 9 and eighth straight Clarion County League titles under coach Bob Bowersox, a Milton Hershey team comprised of two athletes would spoil their state championship dream.
A Milton Hershey sprinter would win the 100 and 200 and a thrower would take the shot and discus to account for its 40 points.