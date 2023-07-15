“Let’s shift it into second gear!”
Updated: July 15, 2023 @ 7:09 am
FAIRVIEW — Cranberry’s 11U all-star team dropped a 12-2 five-inning decision to LeBoeuf on Friday in the opening round of the Section 1 Little League baseball tournament.
DuBOIS — Despite banging out a dozen hits, Titusville’s all-stars were eliminated from the Pennsylvania Senior Little League baseball tournament Thursday night following an 11-5 loss to Hollidaysburg in a losers’ bracket quarterfinal matchup.
Well, who had the Reds and Rangers as division leaders at the All-Star break?
Basketball players and instructors at the Focus on Fundamentals camp were treated to a special guest speaker on Tuesday at Oil City High School.
It didn’t take long after James Naismith nailed his first peach basket to a gymnasium balcony for Franklin to produce a basketball guru.
DUBOIS — Hank Lockhart capped an eight-run sixth inning on Wednesday with a three-run double as Titusville rallied for a 10-4 victory over Upper Moreland in a losers’ bracket game in the Pennsylvania State Senior Little League tournament.
After fueling one of the more impressive stretches of success in Franklin High School girls softball history, senior pitcher Trinity Edge and senior shortstop Sydni Hoobler will be remembered as two of the better players to have ever suited up for the Knights.
Landon Jones doubled and drove in a pair of runs while he also pitched five innings on the mound to pick up the victory as Oil City’s Junior League all-stars claimed the District 25 title with a 7-4 win over Titusville in the championship game on Sunday at the Hasson Heights field.
UNION CITY — Despite two outstanding pitching performances from Karmyn Reese and Abigail Mawhinney, the Mid-East/Cochranton 12U girls softball all-stars team came up one win shy of advancing to states as the squad fell to Punxsutawney twice on Saturday by scores of 2-1 in nine innings and 4-…
EUGENE, Oregon — Just weeks after claiming the PIAA state championship in record-setting fashion, Rimersburg’s Evelyn Bliss one-upped herself, this time on the national stage.
RICHMOND — Mary Lesko drilled three singles and Hannah Ringer singled and doubled Friday night to power Titusville to an 11-4 victory over Mid-East in the District 1 Little League softball 10U all-star championship game.
It takes heart to be a champion, and on Friday evening at Oil City’s Rennie Schneider Field, Cranberry’s 12U Little League baseball all-stars proved that they had plenty of it.
TITUSVILLE — Kambree Rial clubbed three hits while Chloe Long and Mileigh Phillips drove in two runs apiece Thursday night as the Mid-East 10U all-star team defeated homestanding Titusville, 11-9, and forced a deciding championship game in the District 1 girls softball tournament.
With its backs against the wall and the season on the line Thursday night at Miller-Sibley’s Lt. Col. Jack P. Williams Field, Cranberry’s 12U Little League all-star baseball squad proved that it wasn’t going down without a fight.
PITTSBURGH (TNS) — On a muggy afternoon on Pittsburgh’s North Shore, it felt good to step into the shade beneath a leafy tree. The smell was sweet and a sound suggesting rain was made by the patter of white sticky droplets falling on and around me.
UNION CITY — Reese Stanford scored a run and drove in another while Abigail Mawhinney and Karmyn Reese combined on a four-hitter Wednesday night as the Mid-East/Cochranton Little League 12U softball all-star team opened up the Section 1 tournament with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Punxsutawney.
Kannon Speerstra belted four hits and Dylan Gregory had three as Cranberry eliminated Butler on Wednesday night with a 17-3 four-inning victory in the losers’ bracket final of the District 25 Little League baseball 12U all-star tournament.
TOWNVILLE -- Addie Smock had three hits, drove in four runs and combined with Paige Viele on a two-hitter Monday night as the Mid-East 10U girls cruised to an 18-3 three-inning win over Meadville/Vernon in the losers' bracket semifinals of the District 1 Little League softball all-star tournament.
COCHRANTON — For the second time in as many days, the Mid-East/Cochranton 12U Little League softball all-stars took down Titusville, and this time it was for the District 1 championship.
Landon Jones collected three hits and drove in four runs while also picking up the win on the mound as Oil City’s Junior League all-stars opened their tournament by taking down Cranberry in a 16-1 contest on Saturday.
RICHMOND — Addy Smock pitched all six innings to earn the win in the circle and also led the offense with two doubles and a pair of RBIs as Mid-East recorded an 8-3 win over Cochranton/Lakeview in the consolation bracket of the District 1 Little League 10U all-star girls softball tournament.
Perhaps Cranberry Little League coach Chip Jordan summed up Thursday night’s District 25 winners’ bracket final against Franklin the best when he said afterward, “It’s like when you go fishing and you know you’ve got one on the hook. Then, there’s a wiggle, they slip off the hook and then th…
Oil City’s 12U Little League all-star squad advanced to the losers’ bracket semifinals of the District 25 tournament on Thursday with a 10-6 victory over the Union/A-C Valley all-stars.
MEADVILLE — Abigail Mawhinney and Hadley Frayer combined to hurl a no-hitter while Payton Phillips came a home run short of hitting for the cycle as Mid-East/Cochranton (MEC) rolled to a 21-0, four-inning win over Meadville/Vernon/Lakeview in a District 1 Little League 12U softball all-stars…
Mitch Keller allowed one run in six innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates scored five times in the seventh to rout the San Diego Padres 7-1 on Wednesday night. Keller (9-3) gave up four hits and had five strikeouts and two walks. The right-hander has surrendered one run in three of his four starts since allowing 15 across his previous three. The Pirates have won three of five after a season-worst 10-game losing streak. The five runs in the seventh all came before the first out was recorded. Josh Palacios had a pinch-hit RBI single, and Connor Joe and Henry Davis followed with two-run singles. San Diego has lost four straight and seven of nine to fall to 37-43.
After two straight days of rainouts, nothing — not even the haze and poor air quality from the Canadian wildfires — was going to dampen the excitement surrounding Wednesday night’s winners’ bracket game between Cranberry and Oil City in a District 25 12U Little League all-star game matchup.
BUTLER — Holden Goodman’s double in the bottom of the sixth inning plated Carter Barrett with the game-winning run as the visiting Franklin 12U Little League all-stars topped Butler by a 2-1 score on Tuesday night in a winners’ bracket matchup.
Santino Ferruci, a 25-year-old IndyCar series driver for AJ Foyt Racing, traveled to Oil City on Tuesday for an event hosted by Webco to promote the plant, and help bring in more employees.
He’s not to be confused with the mythical Greek god Midas, but it seems that whatever Steve Shingledecker touches, it turns to gold.
Webco Industries will be the site of a special gathering from 4 to 7 p.m. today as IndyCar racer Santino Ferrucci and local racer Joe Lockhart will be on hand for an event that will feature giveaways, food trucks and a chance to get up close and personal with a couple of impressive race cars…
Inclement weather threw a monkey wrench into the District 25 Little League baseball tournament on Monday as several 12U all-star games were postponed due to rain in the area.
Mason Deets ripped two doubles and drove in a pair of runs as Oil City’s 12U Little League All-Star squad opened its District 25 tournament with a 9-1 victory over visiting Knox on Friday.
Shortly after last Saturday’s Class 4A state championship victory, Bellefonte baseball coach Jon Clark was asked by a reporter what he planned to do next.
ERIE — Thirteen area athletes headed north to the Bayfront Convention Center on Friday night to attend the Northwestern Pennsylvania High School (NWPAHS) Sports Awards, and two of them walked away with top honors in their respective sports.
Franklin senior Trinity Edge added a final accolade to her stellar high school career by again being named the Region 4 pitcher of the year as District 10 announced its all-region softball teams for the 2023 season.
A total of 20 area baseball standouts, including eight first-teamers, were recently selected to the 2023 District 10 all-region baseball teams.
Very late toward dawn one Sunday morning as I was drifting off, Al Foster’s basketball exploits came to mind. You know Al: Oil City guy who scored 51 points in a 1918 game for the Oilers. I wondered how many points he ended up with that season. Hmm…
Jack Ogoreuc, a 16-year-old rifle shooter, has qualified for state competitions in his precision class. He will compete in multiple events, including the American Legion National Championships, and Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) national matches and the 3-Position Air Rifle Championship…
EUGENE, Ore. — Just a few weeks after defending his PIAA state championship, Union’s Hayden Smith set the bar — pun intended — even higher as he tied for second place in the high jump on Saturday at the Nike Outdoor Nationals held at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field.