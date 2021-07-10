After Bryce Marchinke lifted Oil City into the championship round with a perfect game on Wednesday, Blake Sandrock was nearly as good on the mound for Oil City on Friday night against Clarion in the District 25 8-10 Little League all-stars tournament championship game at the Hasson Heights fields.

Sandrock was in dominant form as he silenced Clarion's bats over 5 2/3 innings to team with Avery Gates on a no-hitter while the offense also did its part with 15 hits as Oil City claimed the D-25 crown with a 6-1 victory over Clarion.

8-10 stars get another no-hitter in 6-1 win
8-10 stars get another no-hitter in 6-1 win

  Joe Henderson Staff writer

CMP 8-10 girls all-stars capture District 1 crown
CMP 8-10 girls all-stars capture District 1 crown

COCHRANTON - Payton Phillips scored two runs and drove in another while Karmyn Reese scattered three hits on Friday afternoon as Cochranton/Mid-East/Commodore Perry (CMP) captured the District 1 Little League 12-U girls softball championship with a 4-2 victory over Cambridge Springs/General …

OC stars blank Titusville
OC stars blank Titusville

  Ed Brannon Sports editor

It all comes down to this ... a one-game showdown to determine the champions of the District 25 Major Little League all-star tournament.

Marchinke's perfect game lifts OC stars to 1-0 victory
Marchinke's perfect game lifts OC stars to 1-0 victory

TITUSVILLE - Oil City's Bryce Marchinke fired a perfect game with 17 strikeouts and also tripled and scored the game's only run on Wednesday in a 1-0 win over Titusville in the winner's bracket final of the District 25 8-10 year-old Little League all-star tournament.

Oil City all-stars advance
Oil City all-stars advance

  Ryan Kunselman Staff writer

It's often said that defense wins championships, and while Oil City didn't win a title on Tuesday night at Rennie Schneider Field when it hosted New Bethlehem in the consolation-bracket finals of the District 25 Major Little League all-star tournament, it did flash enough leather to pull out…

Reese, Phillips lead CMP to 1-0 victory
Reese, Phillips lead CMP to 1-0 victory

CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS - Karmyn Reese fired a two-hit shutout and Payton Phillips scored the game's only run as the Cochranton/Mid-East/Commodore Perry (CMP) 8-10 all-star team pulled out a 1-0 victory over Cambridge Springs/General McLane/Saegertown (CMS) in the winner's bracket final of the Dis…

Oil City stars rout Clarion
Oil City stars rout Clarion

  Ryan Kunselman Staff writer

Just 24 hours after assaulting the scoreboard for 13 runs, Oil City bested that number in Friday's District 25 Major Little League all-star tournament, needing just four innings to blow past Clarion by a 19-1 margin to advance.

Oil City stars blank Knox
Oil City stars blank Knox

  Ryan Kunselman Staff writer

After being sent to the loser's bracket of the District 25 Major Little League all-star tournament earlier in the week, Oil City's squad was eager to get back on the field - and it showed early on Thursday as it hosted Knox in a win-or-go-home contest.

Reese twirls gem against Titusville

COCHRANTON - Karmyn Reese twirled a two-hitter to lift Mid-East/Cochranton/Commodore Perry to a 13-3, four-inning victory over Titusville in the District 1 ages 8-10 girls softball all-stars tournament.

German, South rally to topple North, 14-12

BROCKWAY - Central Clarion High School's Cal German tossed a 23-yard touchdown pass to Karns City's Nathan Waltman in the waning seconds of the third quarter to complete the South's 14-12 come-from-behind victory over the North on Friday night in the Frank Varischetti All-Star Football Game …

New Bethlehem pulls away to defeat Oil City

NEW BETHLEHEM - Holding a slim 9-7 lead entering the top of the fifth frame, Sean Yeaney cranked a grand slam home run to help New Bethlehem pull away for a 16-9 victory over visiting Oil City on Monday night in the opening game of the District 25 Major Little League All-Stars tournament.

Knights headline all-stars
Knights headline all-stars

Franklin High School's softball and baseball teams had stellar seasons during the 2021 campaign, and they were rewarded for their efforts on Sunday as the District 10 region all-stars were released.

Welch named strength and conditioning coach at CUP

CLARION - Clarion University announced on Thursday that Jeremiah Welch has been named as the athletic department's full-time strength and conditioning coach. Welch comes to Clarion having spent the last several years working in Division I athletics.

Janney caps perfect season
Janney caps perfect season

CLARION - Janney capped off a perfect season on Thursday with a 16-15 victory over Ace Concrete & Excavating to claim the Clarion Little Leaue Softball championship.

Adventures in camp cooking
Adventures in camp cooking

It had been a long day. On the water in the Quetico Wilderness by eight in the morning, we had paddled constantly against, across and with the wind through humid heat and rain and under clouds and rainbows and brief periods of dazzling sun. Multiple trips over 10 portages over beaver dams an…

WE WANT YOUR TEAM PHOTOS

Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper's upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Cindi Power at (814) 677-8370 to make the arrangements.

High School Senior All-Star Rosters

The High School Senior Baseball All-Star Game will feature the Eagles, coached by Penn State DuBois manager Tom Calliari, against the Bucks, who will be coached by Penn State DuBois assistant coach Mike Nesbitt.