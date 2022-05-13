Keelie Schneider and Cassie Scarbrough had three hits apiece while Alaina Hogue and Alisha Beggs combined on a four-hitter Wednesday as Cranberry rolled to an 11-1 five-inning home win over Keystone in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference softball matchup.
Trinity Edge hurled a four-inning one-hitter and also enjoyed a big day at the plate by drilling three doubles as Franklin rolled to a 17-0, four-inning victory over homestanding Oil City on Tuesday in Region 4 girls softball action.
Paced by triple winners Kaiden Shreve and Jack Mumford, Oil City’s boys track and field team clinched the Region 3 championship on Tuesday with an 82-68 home win over Corry. It was the first Oilers’ boys team to win a region title since 2011. Corry wound up earning a split by taking the girl…
ALBION — Carson Wible and Kyle Alexander each cracked a pair of doubles while Zach Boland and Kadin Karns combined to throw a five-inning one-hitter on Tuesday as visiting Franklin cruised to a 14-2, five-inning win over Northwestern in Region 4 play.
Oil City’s Spencer Greene, Sam Smith and Dylan Bly, who normally play doubles’ matches, notched straight-set singles’ victories on Monday as the Oilers’ boys tennis team closed their regular season with a 5-0 Region 1 home win over Titusville.
Rocky Grove’s lone senior, Sierra Toland, drilled a game-winning two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning during Senior Night on Monday as the Orioles rallied for a 7-6 win over Eisenhower in Region 2 softball action.
Isaac Clayton blasted a home run and Eli Moreland fired a complete-game shutout as homestanding Rocky Grove rolled to a 10-0, five-inning victory over Cochranton on Monday evening in Region 3 baseball play.
Several area track and field stars took home victories on Saturday at the 33rd Annual Oil Country Invitational, but it was Cranberry’s Laiyla Russell and Franklin’s Ashley Alcorn who shined the brightest, winning two events each in the girls meet.
Arguably, mankind’s greatest invention was the bow and arrow. After all, he no longer had to get close enough to wooly mammoths and saber-toothed tigers to smell their breath before he could slay them. Same with dragons, too, we guess. Gathering food became a whole lot easier when humans cou…
Despite getting 15 points, including two aces, and two digs from Alex Zinz, Rocky Grove’s boys volleyball team lost in straight sets to visiting Erie First Christian by scores of 25-22, 25-13, 25-18 in Region 1 action on Thursday.
MEADVILLE — Franklin junior Luke Guth continued his mastery on the mound and at the plate, tossing a complete game two-hitter with 19 strikeouts while going 2-for-4 at the plate, as Franklin recorded a 4-1 victory over Meadville Thursday in non-region baseball action.
Abigail Boland singled home Trinity Edge in the bottom of the 10th inning on Thursday as Franklin’s girls softball team rallied to remain unbeaten with a 7-6 win at home over Jamestown in a Region 4 showdown.
Led by triple winners Drew Wilkinson, Caleb Prettyman and Jay Prettyman, Franklin High School’s boys track and field team rolled to a 94-52 win on Thursday over visiting Warren in a Region 3 meet. The Dragons earned a split, however, by claiming the girls meet, 91-59.
Franklin High School senior Easton Fulmer and Rocky Grove senior Isaac Clayton are well-known basketball players throughout western Pennsylvania as they’ve thrilled many home fans with their skill and talent and tortured the opposition with their clutch play and desire to win while carving o…
CLARION — Noel Anthony cranked a double and a triple, scored three runs and drove in two runs on Wednesday as Clarion rolled to a 17-0, three-inning win over Union in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls softball action.
NEW BETHLEHEM — Mackenzie Parks homered and drove in five runs as Allegheny-Clarion Valley cruised to a 13-3, five-inning road win over Redbank Valley in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference softball action.
FRILLS CORNERS — Sophie Babington and Gia Babington each were three-time winners on Tuesday as the North Clarion girls track and field team came away with an 88-57 win over visiting Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley in a KSAC meet. The Falcon Knights earned a split as Doug Huffman and Hayden Sm…
CLARION — Clarion University head wrestling coach Keith Ferraro announced Tuesday that Dakota Geer, a graduate of Franklin High School and three-time All-American, will join the Golden Eagle program as a volunteer assistant coach. He recently finished his own collegiate wrestling career earl…
SLIPPERY ROCK — Franklin hit the road and made short work of Slippery Rock, plating 18 runs in the top of the first inning en route to a 22-2, three-inning victory in a Region contest on Monday evening.
RUSSELL — Freshman Aaron Wetjen put together a perfect day at the plate while pitcher Aaron Burkhardt nearly put together a no-hitter as Rocky Grove’s baseball team hit the road to take down Eisenhower, 11-1, in a six-inning Region 3 showdown on Monday.
SHARON — Gabby Laderer connected for three home runs and knocked in four runs while Trinity Edge tossed a one-hitter as Franklin improved to 12-0 on the season with a 12-0, five-inning victory over Sharon in Region 4 play.
Drew Wilkinson, Jacob Graham, Noah Rodgers and the 3,200 relay team were all victorious as the Franklin boys track and field team cruised to the team title on Saturday at the 15th Annual Franklin Invitational. The girls meet was much closer as Cranberry edged Oil City by a score of 97.5 to 9…
GUYS MILLS — Eli Moreland smashed a grand slam and pitched two perfect innings on the mound as Rocky Grove ripped past homestanding Maplewood, 15-2, in five innings of Region 3 baseball action on Saturday.
ERIE — After dropping its first two sets on the road against Cathedral Prep, Rocky Grove’s boys volleyball team rallied to stun the Ramblers, 22-25, 24-26, 25-13, 25-20, 16-14, in a Region 1 clash on Friday.
GROVE CITY — Kyle Alexander had a game to remember for the Franklin baseball team on Friday as he went 4-for-5 with two runs scored and a staggering eight RBIs as the Knights rallied for a 20-13 victory over Grove City in non-region action.
Madison McFarland collected four hits, including a double and triple, while driving in three runs to lead Forest Area to a 12-1, five-inning victory over homestanding Rocky Grove on Friday in non-region softball action.
STRATTANVILLE — Laiyla Russell was a four-time winner while Ben Seybert, Christian Miller and Matt Woolcock were each three-time winners as the Cranberry girls and boys track and field teams came away with a sweep over homestanding Clarion-Limestone on Thursday night in a Keystone Shortway A…
Lakeview High School senior Reese Gadsby was the lone area girls player to earn all-state basketball honors for the 2021-22 season as the Sailors’ standout made the third team on the Class 3A squad, which was released on Thursday.
Cranberry’s Preston Forrest and Nate Rembold drilled three hits apiece while Austin Shoup and Austin Fento combined to scatter six hits as the Berries defeated visiting Karns City, 7-3 in a KSAC baseball matchup on Thursday.
FOXBURG — Oil City’s Maddie Wenner and Payton Burk drove in three runs apiece on Thursday as the Oilers rallied for an 18-14 road win over Allegheny-Clarion Valley in a non-conference girls softball matchup.