BOBCAT 5K TRAIL RACE
The Clarion Area Cross Country Booster Club Bobcat 5K Trail Race will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, at Clarion County Park. On-site registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. and runners and walkers can also pre-register at http://www.smileymiles.com. Following the 5K will be the Kids' Half Mile Race. The kids' race is expected to start at 9:40 a.m. and elementary school runners may choose which race they want to enter. Cost for the race, a primary fundraiser for the cross country team, is $30 for the 5K and $12 for the kids race. For information, contact Keith Murtha at kmurtha@clarion-schools.com.