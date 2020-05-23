HUNTER-TRAPPER EDUCATION COURSE
A hunter-trapper education course for all first-time hunters will be held at the Izaak Walton Club located off Deeop Hollow Road near Oil City from 6 to 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 6. Students must register online at http://www.pgc.state.pa.us by navigating to the hunter-trapper education portion of the website and selecting the date and course you wish to attend. Students must complete a short online study guide. Pre-registration is required. It is suggested that students bring their own drinking water and a pencil. Lunch will be provided. For more information, contact Bill Lynam at 814-677-5218.