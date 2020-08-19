SOFTBALL TRYOUTS
Softball tryouts for a 14-under girls travel softball team will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday at the Mitchell 1 ballfield on Mitchell Ave. in Oil City. For more information, call (814) 671-0235.
