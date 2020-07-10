FALL SPORTS SIGNUPS
Franklin High School, along with co-op athletes from Rocky Grove, will hold a fall sports signup meeting at the football stadium from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Coaches will be on hand to collect information from athletes and the athletic department will be available to answer questions about the new online registration for sports. Franklin will also offer free physicals by appointment on July 22. Social distancing will be followed and mask is required. For more information, call Becky Barnes at Franklin High School at (814) 432-2121 ext. 2114.