Ortz and Harmon

Redbank’s Aiden Ortz and Mylee Harmon pose with their medals and awards after Friday’s District 9 Class 2A Track and Field Championships. The duo won the James Manners’ Awards, given to the event’s MVPs.

 Photo courtesy of Megan Harmon

BROOKVILLE — Athletes from across District 9 put their talents on display Friday, and they didn’t disappoint as the Class 2A track and field championships were held at Brookville High School.

Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley’s boys squad put on the best performance, placing second in the 18-team field while featuring a record-setting performance by Hayden Smith.

Knights, Oilers come up big at D-10 meet
SLIPPERY ROCK — Franklin’s Caleb Prettyman and Nadalie Latchaw will be joining Oil City’s Cam Crocker, Charlie Motter, Baine Snyder and the boys’ 400 relay team in heading to the PIAA meet after meeting qualifying standards on Saturday at the District 10 Class 2A Track and Field Championship…

Oilers edge Orioles, 5-3
Oil City’s Sophie Garmong smacked three hits and struck out 11 batters in four innings of relief while Abby Foley singled, tripled and drove in two runs as the Oilers wrapped up their regular-season softball schedule on Friday with a 5-3 non-region road win against Rocky Grove.

Spring preview had southern hikes, train ride
Spring comes early to the South. A month ago, North Carolina was showing spring’s early colors and the leaves were breaking, like our woods are now. We headed south, taking a breather from the year and a half of hustling Bob’s book “River Boots” and Linda’s coloring and wildlife learning boo…

Oilers drill Knights, 13-5
Jacob Teeter cracked a double and a single while driving in three runs and Will McMahon had a solid outing on the mound as Oil City snapped a five-game losing streak with a 13-5 road victory over Franklin on Wednesday in Region 2 baseball action.

Muskies foil Knights' title hopes
  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

Behind a mixture of a potent offense, an ace pitcher at the top of her game and some solid defense throughout the season, Franklin’s girls softball team found itself in position to clinch the Region 4 crown at home on Tuesday against Jamestown.

Oriole spikers drop regular-season finale
Blayne Baker served for 20 points and Joshua Stevenson had 24 set assists, but it wasn’t enough as Rocky Grove’s boys volleyball team dropped its regular-season finale Tuesday night to visiting Cambridge Springs, 25-21, 7-25, 25-21, 25-17 in Region 1 action.

Oilers, Knights drop Region 2 tilts
Ethan Adams and Kamden Martin combined to go 8-for-9 at the plate with two runs scored and five RBIs as Grove City came away with a 10-3 road win over Oil City on Monday in a Region 2 baseball matchup.

DCC brings down Franklin, 12-2
DUBOIS — Luke Guth homered and doubled, but it wasn’t nearly enough as Franklin dropped a 12-2, five-inning contest to homestanding DuBois Central Catholic in non-region baseball action Saturday.

Orioles sweep doubledip with Fires, Berries even mark

TIONESTA — Rocky Grove’s Haydon Bevier drove in two runs in both games while Aaron Wetjen, Jacob Harton and Logan Gavin added three RBIs apiece as the Orioles swept a non-region road baseball doubleheader against Forest Area by scores of 17-0 and 11-1.

Vikings put out Fires, 11-7
Venango Catholic’s baseball team celebrated its senior day in style by picking up its first victory of the season with an 11-7 decision over visiting Forest Area on Thursday.

Orioles tag Bears, 13-12
Rocky Grove’s Schiffer Anderson picked up a win in his mound debut on Wednesday while Logan Gavin and Trenton Rice drove in three runs apiece as Rocky Grove rallied for a wild 13-12 home win over Union City in a Region 3 baseball showdown on Senior Night.

Grove spikers fall on road to Lakers
ERIE — Despite getting 11 points, five digs and two kills from Blayne Baker, Rocky Grove’s boys volleyball team dropped below .500 first the first time this season following a 25-13, 25-11, 25-18 loss to homestanding Mercyhurst Prep on Wednesday night in non-region play.

Knox Raceway sets opener on Mother's Day

KNOX — Race season will begin Sunday on Mother’s Day at Knox Raceway, the first of seven circle track events for the 2023 season. All mother’s will receive a coupon at the gate for a free ice cream, compliments of Brian and Brianna Steinman.

OC boys repeat as region champs
Ethen Knox and Jack Mumford were each three-time winners as the Oil City boys track and field team locked up the Region 3 crown for the second straight year following a 116-34 win over visiting Franklin on Tuesday. Meghan Flinchbaugh was a four-time winner as the Oiler girls made it a clean …

Falcon Knights pick up pair of track wins
RIMERSBURG — Sam Morganti was a four-time winner as the Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley boys track and field team posted a pair of home wins over Cranberry (94-55) and North Clarion (75-71) in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference competition.

Oilers sting Hornets again
HERMITAGE — Oil City plated four runs in the first two innings and Jacob Teeter and Casey Rybak made it stand up as Oil City swept the season series from homestanding Hickory following Monday’s 4-1 victory in Region 2 baseball action.

Berries blank Panthers on softball diamond
KNOX — McKaylah Smith and Keelie Schneider combined to toss a three-hit shutout while Kendell Findlay went 5-for-5 at the plate with a run scored and three RBIs as Cranberry blanked homestanding Keystone, 11-0, on Saturday in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls softball action.

Orioles teams sweep Ikes
RUSSELL — Rocky Grove’s Aaron Wetjen, Schiffer Anderson and Trenton Rice drove in two runs apiece on Friday as the Orioles cruised to a 10-2 road win over Eisenhower in Region 3 baseball action.

Knights, Oilers fare well at Baldwin Invite
PITTSBURGH — Oil City’s Cam Crocker was the top local finisher with a second place in the discus while Franklin’s Caleb Prettyman and Nadalie Latchaw each set a school record to lead their respective track and field teams on Friday night at the 49th Annual Baldwin Invitational.

Oriole spikers fall on road to McDowell

ERIE — Rocky Grove’s Blayne Baker served for 12 points and added four kills and four digs Thursday night, but it wasn’t enough as the Orioles fell on the road to McDowell, 25-20, 25-13, 25-10 in a Region 1 boys volleyball matchup.

Panthers sweep Berries
Cranberry pole vaulter Scott Finch broke a long-standing school record on Thursday, but it was Keystone that swept Finch and his homestanding Berries in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference track and field meet. Keystone’s boys squeezed out a 78-72 victory while the Panther girls notched …

Rockets sweep Knights
Franklin’s Caleb Prettyman broke his third school record in the past two weeks, but his Knights dropped a 77-70 decision at home to Titusville in a Region 3 meet on Tuesday. The Rockets made it a sweep by taking the girls meet as well, 107-43.

Orioles drop 2-1 squeaker to Iroquois

LAWRENCE PARK — Iroquois second baseman Cole Bennett drilled a pair of run-scoring singles and Ben Burkhardt pitched a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts on Monday as the homestanding Braves pulled out a 2-1 win over Rocky Grove in a Region 3 baseball game that was called after five innings due to rain.

Knights slay Dragons in 13-12 thriller
Franklin’s Kadin Karns, who slammed a three-run homer during a nine-run fifth inning, capped off a wild game with a game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning Thursday as the Knights rallied to beat visiting Warren, 13-12, in a non-region baseball matchup.

Bulldogs bounce Berries
Kieran Fricko and Mylee Harmon were each three-time winners as the Redbank Valley boys and girls track and field teams swept homestanding Cranberry on Wednesday in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference dual meet.