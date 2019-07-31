Franklin High School graduate Mike YaSenka has gotten his Major League Baseball career off to a scorching start since being taken in the 17th round of the draft by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2019 June draft.
Playing for the Johnson City Cardinals in the rooke level Appalachian League, YaSenka, a starting pitcher, has allowed just two earned runs in 26 1/3 innings of work with a miniscule ERA of 0.68. The righty has appeared in six games total and started four of those, collecting a record of 1-1. He's surrendered seven runs total on 16 hits while striking out 34 and walking just six.
YaSenka is one of five players with local ties currently competing in Minor League Baseball, including Zach Guth, JJ Bleday, Josh Dye and Jon Kemmer.
Guth, also a Franklin High School grad, is currently climbing the mound as a left-handed reliever for the Gulf Coast League Braves, Atlanta's rookie-level club, but has been limited by injuries.
Guth, who was taken in the 26th round of the 2018 draft by the Braves, has only appeared in four games this season, with the most recent being on July 5. Despite the limited work, he's performed well, allowing just one run on one hit in 4 2/3 innings for a 1.93 ERA. He's struck out six and walked six during that span.
Bleday, a Titusville native, also hasn't seen a lot of time on the diamond after being selected 4th overall by the Miami Marlins in June, but for a different reason. After being selected by Miami, Bleday went on to help Vanderbilt University claim the College World Series championship later in the month. He has since reported to the Marlins advanced Class A club, the Jupiter Hammerheads out of the Florida State League.
Bleday, an outfielder, is hitting .222 (8-for-36) in 10 games of action while blasting a home run and driving in three while striking out nine times.
As for Dye, the son of Rocky Grove High School graduate Kurt Dye, the left-handed pitcher has split time between two of the Kansas City Royals' affiliates, the Class A Lexington Legends and the advanced Class A Wilmington Blue Rocks.
The 6-5, 180-pounder, who was selected in the 28th round of the 2018 draft, has shined over 29 games of action, notching 5-2 record while holding a 2.52 ERA in 48 1/3 innings pitched, all out of the bullpen. He's fanned 65 and walked just 14 while surrendering just 13 earned runs on 41 hits. He's also locked down five saves.
The well-traveled Kemmer is currently playing for the Class AAA Oklahoma City Dodgers after a stint in the Mexican League earlier in the year. A left-handed slugger, the 28-year-old Clarion High School grad is batting .242 (15-for-62) through 20 games while blasting five home runs and three doubles and driving in 11 runs and scoring 12 times.