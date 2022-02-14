Bain provides dagger as Bulldogs lock up KSAC division

KNOX — Redbank Valley’s Bryson Bain hit a three-pointer with 1:04 remaining in the game to provide the Bulldogs with the game-winning basket in a 45-40 victory over homestanding Keystone that clinched the KSAC Large School Division in boys basketball on Saturday.
The Panthers led 14-10 after one quarter before Redbank managed to grab a 17-15 advantage by halftime and a 33-30 edge through the third en route to the final.
NEW WILMINGTON — Easton Fulmer amassed a game-high 22 points to go along with seven assists and six rebounds Friday night as Franklin rolled to an 89-32 road victory over Wilmington in Region 4 boys basketball action.
After dropping a 20-point decision to Lakeview back on Jan. 24, it looked like history might be repeating itself for the Rocky Grove boys basketball team in its rematch with the Sailors on Friday night in Region 1 play at the Nest.
SLIPPERY ROCK — Led by double winners Orlando Fackler, Kye Winslow and Camden Smith, Franklin’s boys swim team rolled to an 86-50 victory over Slippery Rock on Thursday night in a Region 1 meet at Slippery Rock University. The Rockets earned a split by taking the girls meet, 125-45.
STRATTANVILLE — Taite Beighley and Micah Rupp combined to score 34 points as Karns City wrapped up a spot in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference semifinal playoffs next week after a 53-37 victory over homestanding Clarion-Limestone on Thursday in boys basketball action.
GROVE CITY — Emma Santom popped in a career-high 14 points Thursday night to lead a balanced scoring attack as Grove City’s girls basketball team took over sole possession of first place in Region 5 with a 56-43 home win over Franklin.
CLARION — Taylor Alston amassed 20 points, eight rebounds and seven steals Wednesday night as Clarion’s girls basketball team recorded a 37-27 win over visiting Venango Catholic in KSAC Small Division play.
Easton Fulmer tickled the twine for a game-high 26 points as Franklin’s boys basketball team clinched its first Region 4 title since 2008 and third in school history with a 68-35 victory over visiting Slippery Rock in action at the Castle.
RIMERSBURG — A strong first quarter proved to be the difference as Redbank Valley managed to hold off homestanding Union, 44-39, in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys basketball showdown on Monday night.
TITUSVILLE — Despite taking first place in nine of the 11 events on Monday, Oil City’s girls swim team wound up dropping a hard-fought 86-84 decision to homestanding Titusville in Region 1 action. The host Rockets made it a sweep by winning the boys meet, 98-72.
Franklin senior Camdon Bashor recorded a double-double and went 9-for-9 at the free-throw line Monday evening as the surging Knights downed Oil City, 46-17 in a Region 5 girls basketball matchup at the House of Hustle.
GROVE CITY — Oil City’s boys team powered its way to the title of the Southern Tier Swimming Invitational at Grove City College on Saturday while the Oilers’ Morgan Stover and Franklin’s Alaina Brown each set a pair of meet records on their way to individual victories.
GROVE CITY — Luke Guth dropped in a season-high 28 points to go along with 10 rebounds as Franklin remained unbeaten in Region 4 play with a 69-46 victory over Grove City on Saturday in boys basketball action.
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Cochranton’s Chase Miller poured in a career-high 24 points Friday night as the Cardinals avenged an earlier loss to Cambridge Springs with a 65-51 road win in Region 2 boys basketball action.
CLARION — Christian Simko poured in 23 points Wednesday night to lead Clarion to a narrow 60-58 victory over visiting North Clarion in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference North Division showdown between the top two teams.
GROVE CITY — Thanks to a 1-3 finish in the final event — the 400 freestyle relay — Franklin’s boys swim team pulled out a wild 83-82 win over homestanding Grove City in a Region 1 meet on Wednesday night. The host Eagles gained a split by taking the girls meet, 94-74.
COCHRANTON — Cochranton received pins from Stephen Martinec, Stetson Boozer, Louden Gledhill, Kyle Lantz and Blake Foulk on Wednesday night as the Cardinals rolled over homestanding Commodore Perry, 45-20 in an opening-round match of the District 10 Class 2A Team Duals.
Union’s Payton Johnston scored all of his game-high 21 points in the first and third quarters Wednesday night as the Golden Knights raced past Venango Catholic, 72-32 in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys basketball contest at Monsignor Antoun Gymnasium.
Senior Isaac Clayton became the latest member of Rocky Grove’s 1,000-point club on Tuesday as the guard fired in a game-high 19 points in the Orioles’ 68-28 victory over Commodore Perry in a Region 1 boys basketball game at the Nest.
Franklin’s boys basketball team took a huge step toward capturing the Region 4 crown on Tuesday night at The Castle as it used a second-half surge to take down Hickory, 68-52, while sweeping the season series with the Hornets.
FRILLS CORNERS — North Clarion’s Emma McFarland pumped in three three-pointers and scored a game-high 13 points Tuesday night as the She-Wolves stopped visiting Clarion, 40-21 in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls basketball matchup.
Rocky Grove’s duo of Isaac Clayton and D’Andre Whitman combined for 52 points and 22 rebounds Monday night as the Orioles routed visiting West Middlesex, 70-45 in a Region 1 boys basketball showdown at the Nest.
GROVE CITY — Led by triple winners Caleb Stover, Connor Malek and Dana Wenner, Oil City’s boys and girls swim teams logged Region 1 victories at Grove City on Monday night. The Oiler boys posted a 90-70 win while the girls notched a 90-77 decision.
FRILLS CORNERS — Six different players had at least seven points in the scoring column as homestanding North Clarion used a balanced attack to take down Keystone, 53-46, in a KSAC boys basketball clash on Saturday.
Oil City had a lead heading into the fourth quarter at the House of Hustle on Saturday but surrendered 21 points in the final stanza en route to a 36-29 loss to Bradford in non-region girls basketball action.
GROVE CITY — Led by first-place finishers Elijah Brosius of Cranberry and Louden Gledhill of Cochranton, a total of 22 area wrestlers had top-eight finishes on Saturday in the 39th Annual Fred Bell Wrestling Tournament at Grove City High School.
GROVE CITY — A total of 14 area wrestlers — including four each from Redbank Valley and Cochranton — advanced to the semifinal round after Friday’s opening day of the 39th Annual Fred Bell Tournament at Grove City High School.
GREENVILLE — Franklin’s Damon Curry bucketed a game-high 24 points and Easton Fulmer became the second-leading scorer in school history as the Knights waltzed past homestanding Greenville, 78-26 in a Region 4 boys basketball game.
Franklin senior Lauren Billingsley once again equaled her career high by pouring in a game-high 16 points Thursday evening as the Knights handed Slippery Rock its first Region 5 loss of the season with a 46-35 girls basketball upset at the Castle.