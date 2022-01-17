Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. High 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Snow showers. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
SHARON — Easton Fulmer scored a game-high 21 points to move into third place on Franklin High School’s all-time scoring list as the Knights rolled to a 71-24 victory over Sharon on Saturday in Region 4 boys basketball action.
Camdon Bashor matched her season high with 20 points and Lauren Billingsley scored all of her 15 points in the first half Friday as the Knights downed visiting Oil City, 49-27, in a Region 5 girls basketball matchup on Senior Night at the Castle.
Easton Fulmer tickled the twine for a game-high 23 points while also pulling down six rebounds as Franklin raced out to a 19-0 lead and were never threatened the rest of the way in cruising to an 80-29 victory over visiting Wilmington in Region 4 boys basketball action on Thursday night at t…
Camden Smith was a four-time winner as the Franklin boys swim team cruised to a 66-22 victory over visiting Slippery Rock on Thursday night in a Region 1 meet. The Rockets, however, came away with a win in the girls meet as they took first place in nine of the 11 events in a 114-56 decision.
STRATTANVILLE — Frances Milliron, Alyssa Wiant and Kendall Dunn combined to net 37 points Wednesday night as Clarion-Limestone’s girls basketball team posted a 55-24 decision over visiting Allegheny-Clarion Valley in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference crossover meeting.
CLARION — Outside of one rough quarter on Tuesday night, Clarion’s boys basketball team gave visiting Karns City all that it could handle, and then some. Unfortunately for the Bobcat faithful in attendance, that one rough quarter was a really rough one, and it ended up being the difference i…
Led by four-event winners Morgan Stover, Dana Wenner, Emily Russell and Kallie Smith, Oil City’s girls swim team cruised to a 103-67 win over homestanding Titusville in a Region 1 meet Monday night. The host Rockets gained a split by taking the boys meet, 94-75.
MEADVILLE — Franklin’s Camdon Bashor scored a season-high 20 points and pulled down 20 rebounds while Lauren Billingsley pumped in 15 points, including three treys, as the Knights rolled past homestanding Meadville, 50-22, in a Region 5 girls basketball matchup Monday night at the House of Thrills.
INDIANA — Elijah Brosius led Cranberry with a fifth-place finish over the weekend as the Berries placed 19th out of 30 teams at the 2022 Mid-Winter Mayhem wrestling tournament held at Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Kovalchick Center on Friday and Saturday.
SHARON — Damon Curry tallied 12 of his 17 points in the second quarter as Franklin’s boys basketball team took the lead for good en route to a 53-42 victory over Erie High on Saturday in the Shootout at Sharon High School.
Venango Catholic’s Colin Liederbach led a trio of players in double figures with a game-high 18 points Friday night as the Vikings downed visiting Forest Area, 56-22 in a KSAC South boys basketball matchup at Monsignor Antoun Gymnasium.
Kye Winslow, Nate Pfennigwerth and Camden Smith each were four-time winners while Alaina Brown was a triple winner as the Franklin boys and girls swim teams swept visiting Grove City on Thursday night in a Region 1 meet.
FRILLS CORNERS — Keira Croyle and Dominika Logue tallied six points apiece in the fourth quarter as Union rallied for a 48-44 victory over previously unbeaten North Clarion on Thursday night in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference Small School Division matchup.
Gwen Siegel netted 15 points as North Clarion held off homestanding Venango Catholic, 36-33, on Tuesday night in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference Small School girls basketball matchup at Monsignor Antoun Gymnasium.
NEW BETHLEHEM — Trailing 18-9 after the first five weight classes, Cole McHenry, Carsen Rupp and Gabe Carroll posted back-to-back-to-back pins to lead Redbank Valley to a 57-18 victory over Punxsutawneyon Tuesday night in a District 9 wrestling match.
Former Franklin High School wrestling standout Dakota Geer, a super senior at Oklahoma State University, is ranked seventh in the country at 184 pounds as the Cowboys will travel to face the Little Rock Spartans on Saturday.
MERCER — Davina Pry posted a double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds to lead Moniteau to the title of the Mercer Christmas Tournament on Thursday following a 43-29 victory over the host Mustangs in the championship game.
BUTLER — Matt Gregor buried six three-pointers to finish with 22 points as North Catholic pulled away in the third quarter to secure a 77-60 victory over Franklin in the Shootout at Butler High School.
Brooke Przybylski dropped in a game-high 15 points as Harbor Creek dominated in the first half en route to a 45-20 victory over Franklin on Wednesday night in the championship game of the Cranberry Christmas Tournament held at the Berry Dome.
After being well represented on the Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Team, state runner-up Redbank Valley was also quite popular on the PAFootballNews.com Coaches Select Class 1A All-State Team as well.
ALLISON PARK — Dylan Stull led three players in double figures with 17 points as Grove City’s boys basketball team held on for a 66-64 win over Chartiers Valley on Wednesday in the consolation game of the Hampton Christmas Tournament.
Oil City’s Cam VanWormer drained two free throws with 1.5 seconds remaining Tuesday night to lift the Oilers to a thrilling 55-54 win over General McLane in a non-region boys basketball showdown at the House of Hustle.
Camdon Bashor piled up 19 points, 14 rebounds, eight blocks and five assists while leading Franklin to a 51-28 victory over tournament host Cranberry at the Berry Dome on Tuesday night in opening-round action.
Through two quarters of play on Tuesday afternoon at The Nest, Rocky Grove’s girls basketball team gave Union all it could handle. But, a rough third quarter spelled doom for the Orioles as the Golden Damsels ran away with a 42-25 victory in a non-region clash.
Redbank Valley had a historic football campaign during the 2021 season, making it all the way to the state championship game in Class 1A, and on Tuesday, they reaped some of the rewards for that effort in having four selections made to the Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Team.