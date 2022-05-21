Bearer, Oilers win 12-0 romp over Greyhounds

Oil City’s Koen Bearer fired a three-hit shutout, Will McMahon smacked three singles and Conner Lockhart blasted a two-run home run on Friday as Oil City stunned visiting Wilmington, 12-0 in a five-inning non-region baseball matchup.

Bearer did not allow a walk and struck out six as coach Steve Pikna’s Oilers improved to 5-14 on the season. The playoff-bound Greyhounds dropped to 15-5.

Cranberry’s Kenny Lavrich and Austin Fento combined on a five-hitter Thursday as the Berries wrapped up their 2022 baseball season with a 4-2 home win over Allegheny-Clarion Valley/Union in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference action.

MEADVILLE — Despite getting nine service points from Wyatt Gregory and seven apiece from Alex Zinz and Brett Stevenson, Rocky Grove’s boys volleyball team had its season come to a close Thursday night following a 25-10, 25-13, 25-16 setback to Cochranton in the opening round of the District …

  • By ED BRANNON Sports editor

After rallying for seven runs in the fourth inning to beat Saegertown back on April 25, Rocky Grove’s baseball team had an opportunity to clinch the Region 3 title on Tuesday with another win over the Panthers on the Orioles’ diamond.

FAIRVIEW — Caleb Doyle ripped a bases-clearing double in the top of the fourth inning and three pitchers combined to throw a two-hitter as Franklin recorded a 7-4 victory over Fairview on Tuesday in Region 4 baseball action.

  • By PENNY WEICHEL For The Derrick/The News-Herald

Still trying to unearth that odd 40-point game in Venango County basketball from an era that not only didn’t produce many points but nobody remembers anyway.

KNOX — Emma Gruber went 3-for-3 while Natalie Bowser and Leah Exley combined on a three-hitter Monday as homestanding Keystone outlasted Redbank Valley, 4-1, in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference softball matchup.

MILLERSVILLE — Slippery Rock University’s Cecily Greggs leaped her way to a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference title on Saturday, taking first place in the high jump at the track and field championships held at Millersville University.

Sydni Hoobler belted a triple and a single to go along with three RBIs as Franklin remained unbeaten with a 10-1 victory over visiting Grove City on Thursday in Region 4 girls softball action.

Despite playing for a third straight day and outhitting Grove City, 12-10, Oil City’s baseball team fell at home to the Eagles on Wednesday, 9-5, in a Region 2 contest.

Trinity Edge hurled a four-inning one-hitter and also enjoyed a big day at the plate by drilling three doubles as Franklin rolled to a 17-0, four-inning victory over homestanding Oil City on Tuesday in Region 4 girls softball action.

Paced by triple winners Kaiden Shreve and Jack Mumford, Oil City’s boys track and field team clinched the Region 3 championship on Tuesday with an 82-68 home win over Corry. It was the first Oilers’ boys team to win a region title since 2011. Corry wound up earning a split by taking the girl…

ALBION — Carson Wible and Kyle Alexander each cracked a pair of doubles while Zach Boland and Kadin Karns combined to throw a five-inning one-hitter on Tuesday as visiting Franklin cruised to a 14-2, five-inning win over Northwestern in Region 4 play.

Oil City netters ground Rockets

Oil City’s Spencer Greene, Sam Smith and Dylan Bly, who normally play doubles’ matches, notched straight-set singles’ victories on Monday as the Oilers’ boys tennis team closed their regular season with a 5-0 Region 1 home win over Titusville.

Rocky Grove’s lone senior, Sierra Toland, drilled a game-winning two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning during Senior Night on Monday as the Orioles rallied for a 7-6 win over Eisenhower in Region 2 softball action.

Isaac Clayton blasted a home run and Eli Moreland fired a complete-game shutout as homestanding Rocky Grove rolled to a 10-0, five-inning victory over Cochranton on Monday evening in Region 3 baseball play.

Arguably, mankind’s greatest invention was the bow and arrow. After all, he no longer had to get close enough to wooly mammoths and saber-toothed tigers to smell their breath before he could slay them. Same with dragons, too, we guess. Gathering food became a whole lot easier when humans cou…

RG spikers fall at home

Despite getting 15 points, including two aces, and two digs from Alex Zinz, Rocky Grove’s boys volleyball team lost in straight sets to visiting Erie First Christian by scores of 25-22, 25-13, 25-18 in Region 1 action on Thursday.

MEADVILLE — Franklin junior Luke Guth continued his mastery on the mound and at the plate, tossing a complete game two-hitter with 19 strikeouts while going 2-for-4 at the plate, as Franklin recorded a 4-1 victory over Meadville Thursday in non-region baseball action.

Led by triple winners Drew Wilkinson, Caleb Prettyman and Jay Prettyman, Franklin High School’s boys track and field team rolled to a 94-52 win on Thursday over visiting Warren in a Region 3 meet. The Dragons earned a split, however, by claiming the girls meet, 91-59.

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

Franklin High School senior Easton Fulmer and Rocky Grove senior Isaac Clayton are well-known basketball players throughout western Pennsylvania as they’ve thrilled many home fans with their skill and talent and tortured the opposition with their clutch play and desire to win while carving o…

Bobcats roll, Gremlins stay atop KSAC

CLARION — Noel Anthony cranked a double and a triple, scored three runs and drove in two runs on Wednesday as Clarion rolled to a 17-0, three-inning win over Union in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls softball action.

Parks' big day leads Falcons past Bulldogs

NEW BETHLEHEM — Mackenzie Parks homered and drove in five runs as Allegheny-Clarion Valley cruised to a 13-3, five-inning road win over Redbank Valley in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference softball action.

FRILLS CORNERS — Sophie Babington and Gia Babington each were three-time winners on Tuesday as the North Clarion girls track and field team came away with an 88-57 win over visiting Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley in a KSAC meet. The Falcon Knights earned a split as Doug Huffman and Hayden Sm…

CLARION — Clarion University head wrestling coach Keith Ferraro announced Tuesday that Dakota Geer, a graduate of Franklin High School and three-time All-American, will join the Golden Eagle program as a volunteer assistant coach. He recently finished his own collegiate wrestling career earl…

Oriole spikers fall to McDowell

ERIE — Blayne Baker served for 12 points and Alex Zinz added 11, but Rocky Grove’s boys volleyball team dropped a 25-12, 25-16, 25-22 decision on the road to McDowell in non-region play.