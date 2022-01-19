Beavers down Cardinals

COCHRANTON — Corry won six of the 10 contested bouts and also received two wins by forfeit in recording a 39-27 victory over Cochranton on Tuesday night in a Region 3 wrestling match.
The Beavers jumped out to an 18-6 lead behind a pin, two decisions and a forfeit while the Cardinals (3-2 overall and in R 4) got their early points on Jack Martinec’s fall over Kayden Reyda at 132 pounds. Corry improved its advantage to 33-18 with another pin, a forfeit and a decision while Cochranton got 12 points on pins from Stetson Boozer over Waylon Jackson at 160 and Louden Gledhill over Ethyn Allen at 189.