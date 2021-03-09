Karns City’s Chase Beighley and Moniteau’s Aslyn Pry were named the boys and girls Most Valuable Players as the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference announced its all-conference basketball teams for the 2020-21 season.
Beighley was joined on the first team by Gremlins’ teammate Nathan Waltman, along with Levi Orton of Allegheny-Clarion Valley, Cal German of Clarion, Hayden Callen of Clarion-Limestone and Bryson Bain of Redbank Valley.
UNION CITY - Rocky Grove's Isaac Clayton knocked down a pair of threes while going 9-for-10 from the charity stripe on his way to 27 points as the Orioles closed out the regular season with a 75-65 victory over Union City in non-region boys basketball action on Saturday.
GROVE CITY - Grove City's Sam Norris knocked down four threes en route to 20 points as the Eagles downed visiting Oil City, 60-44, in the District 10 Class 4A quarterfinals on Friday night, bringing an end to the Oilers' campaign.
CLARION - Clarion University's women's basketball team kicked off the weekend series with Mount Aloysius by authoring a dominant effort on Friday, with the Golden Eagles defeating the Mounties 84-39 at Tippin Gymnasium.
ERIE - Franklin medaled in three events and Oil City in two on Friday at the District 10 boys and girls swimming championships held at the Hagerty Family Events Center's David M. Hallman III Aquatics Center.
Five area boys basketball teams will begin their quests for a state championship today as the District 10 tournament gets underway at various locations. On Saturday, five area girls teams will also get their first tastes of the postseason.
CLARION - After 31 years, 48 national champions, 294 All-Americans and hundreds of thousands of hours on the pool deck, Clarion University diving coach Dave Hrovat is hanging up his flip flops. The longest-tenured coach in Clarion athletics history will retire in June.
A total of 25 swimmers from Oil City and Franklin will be competing Friday in the District 10 Class 2A Swimming Championships at the Hagerty Family Sports Complex in Erie. The Oilers will be sending 15 athletes to the meet while 10 Knights will be participating.
WEST SUNBURY - Moniteau's Aslyn Pry made a free throw with two minutes remaining to record her 1,000th-career point Wednesday night as the Warriors held on for a 62-54 home win over Clarion-Limestone in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls basketball action.
FOXBURG - Senior guard Levi Orton scored on a layup during the second quarter Tuesday night to become Allegheny-Clarion Valley's career scoring leader in a 66-32 non-conference home win over Sheffield.
Franklin's Easton Fulmer and Damon Curry combined for 19 fourth-quarter points on Monday as the Knights rallied in the second half for a 65-59 win over visiting Warren in a non-region boys basketball matchup at the Castle.
SHARON - Redbank Valley was represented by six wrestlers at the Northwest Regionals on Saturday at Sharon High School, and while four of them managed to place fourth in the tournament, none of them finished in the required top-two spots to advance to the Western Super Regional.
FRILLS CORNERS - Rachel Cullen drained 13 of her game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter as Allegheny-Clarion Valley used a big comeback in the final frame to steal a victory from homestanding North Clarion, 36-27, in a KSAC clash.
Oil City's Jake Hornbeck scored a career-high 16 points while seniors Robbie VanWormer and Devyn Goff combined for 26 more as the Oilers celebrated Senior Night on Thursday with a resounding 75-27 win over Titusville in a Region 5 boys basketball matchup at the House of Hustle.
Franklin's duo of Camdon Bashor and Reilly Phipps each recorded double-doubles Thursday in powering the Knights to a 48-35 road win over Meadville in a Region 5 girls basketball showdown at the House of Thrills.
Cranberry's JT Stahlman and Noel Bunyak popped in 10 points apiece Wednesday night as the Berries built up a big lead at halftime before coasting to a 57-27 win over Venango Catholic in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys basketball matchup at the Berry Dome.
Rocky Grove junior guard Abby Williams drained a game-tying three-pointer at the end of regulation and scored six of her career-high 17 points in the overtime periods on Wednesday night as the Orioles pulled out a 35-30 win in triple overtime against Jamestown in a Region 1 girls basketball …