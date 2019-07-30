Oil City resident Jim Bell collected five medals - including three gold medals - on Sunday in the Keystone State Games held at King's College in Wilkes-Barre.
Bell, a 1963 graduate of Franklin High School, competed in the 70-74 age group. He opened his five events on Sunday by winning the 1,500 race walk in which his time beat all the other competitors in the senior division age groups.
He followed that up by taking third place (bronze medal) in the 100-meter race before bouncing back to win gold medals in both the 400- and 800-meter races.
He closed the day with a second-place finish (silver medal) in the 200-meter race.
Soapbox Derby winners
Breylin Hagerty, Aeris Arthur and Aaron English each took home first-place trophies in their respective age groups on Saturday in the 17th Annual Venango Fatherhood Initiative Soapbox Derby, which was held in Rocky Grove.
Hagerty claimed the 7- 9 age group with Brody Bump coming in second and Micah Shoffstall third while Arthur finished ahead of second-place Adrian Baker and third-place Layla Wilson in the 10-11 group. English, meanwhile, was followed by Braden Roberts and Tyler Hale in the 12-14 age group.
Arthur was also joined by Roberts in winning sportsmanship awards for the event while Hale took home the prize for the most creative car.
In all, 17 kids participated in the event.
chNs