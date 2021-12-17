FOXBURG — Lily Homan connected for a game-high 21 points Thursday night as Venango Catholic girls basketball team pulled away in the final three quarters to record a 44-15 road win over Allegheny-Clarion Valley in a KSAC North meeting.
Chris Marshall and Bryson Bain combined to score 31 points and both went over 1,000 points for their careers Wednesday night in leading homestanding Redbank Valley to a 72-19 win over Cranberry in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference South Division boys basketball matchup.
RUSSELL — Senior guard Abby Williams scored a career-high 21 points Tuesday night as Rocky Grove moved to 3-0 on the season with a 35-21 road win over Eisenhower in a non-region girls basketball matchup.
Franklin’s swim teams got their seasons off on the right foot Monday as they won 21 of the 22 events en route to a Region 1 sweep of visiting Farrell. The boys claimed a 72-15 decision while the girls won 70-18.
Venango Catholic’s Lily Homan poured in a game-high 21 points and added 11 steals and eight rebounds Monday night as the Vikings powered past visiting Jamestown, 43-22 in a non-conference girls basketball matchup at Monsignor Antoun Gymnasium.
With no time left on the clock, Rocky Grove’s Emily Rice drained a free throw to hand the host Orioles the title of the Roy Sanner Memorial Tournament with a 28-27 victory over Oil City on Saturday afternoon at The Nest.
Rocky Grove senior guard Isaac Clayton picked up where he left off last year on Friday night by pouring in a game-high 25 points to lead the Orioles to a 67-29 win over Cranberry in an opening-round game of the Roy Sanner Memorial Tipoff Tournament at the Nest.
BROOKVILLE — Oil City sophomore Kallie Smith was a four-event winner Friday night, but Oil City’s girls and boys swim teams were swept by homestanding Brookville in a non-region meet in the season opener. Brookville won the girls meet, 95-75, and also took the boys meet, 87-77.
Entering the season with big expectations, Franklin’s boys basketball team opened its season by facing off with one of its biggest rivals in Oil City on Friday in the nightcap of the Franklin Elks Tipoff Tournament.
After putting together two of the finest seasons in school history, Franklin High School’s boys and girls soccer teams landed a total of seven players on the District 10 all-region squads that were released on Thursday.
CLARION — Three legendary Clarion University coaches — Dave Hrovat, Don Leas and Becky Rutt — were named today to the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America’s (CSCAA) list of 100 Greatest College Swimming & Diving Coaches of the past 100 years.
After the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the 2020-21 basketball season, delaying its start by about a month for most teams, the 2021-22 season looks to be getting off to its normal start this year, beginning with the annual tipoff tournaments on Friday and Saturday at high school gymnasi…
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Senior Cecily Greggs, a former standout at Lakeview High School, recorded an NCAA provisional qualifying mark in the high jump to lead the Slippery Rock University women’s indoor track and field team to a total of 11 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference automatic qualify…
WHEELING, W.Va. – Clarion University’s volleyball team’s historic 2021 season came to a close on Thursday night, as the fifth-seeded Golden Eagles fell to fourth-seeded Edinboro 3-1 (19-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-18) in the opening round of the NCAA Atlantic Regional.
When Redbank Valley’s football team steps on the turf of North Hills’ Martorelli Stadium tonight, it will already have made history. How far the squad takes that history will be determined over 48 minutes of play against District 7 champion Bishop Canevin with a trip to Hershey and the Class…
Sophomores Jack Mumford of Oil City and Nadalie Latchaw of Franklin each were named as their region’s runner of the year on Friday as the 2021 District 10 All-Region Cross Country teams were announced.
SLIPPERY ROCK — Martinsburg Central quarterback Jeff Hoenstine passed for two touchdowns and ran for another Friday night to propel the undefeated Dragons to a 35-6 victory over Grove City in a PIAA Class 3A football quarterfinal matchup at Slippery Rock University’s Mihalik-Thompson Stadium.
With only eight football teams still standing in Pennsylvania on the Class 1A gridiron, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs find themselves in that elite company for the second straight season. The question now is can they make it one step further?
CLARION — Sierra Bermudez set or tied a trio of single-game scoring records in dazzling fashion on Monday morning, leading Clarion University’s women’s basketball team to a 102-57 victory over Penn State Shenango at Tippin Gym.
BARBOURVILLE, Kentucky — Former Franklin High School swimming standout Madi Mathews of King University swam the anchor legs on a pair of women’s record-setting relay events on Sunday in the Union Invitational, which was the final competition of the fall semester.