Berries bounce past Union

Cranberry's JT Stahlman was a four-event winner in the boys meet while Kalynne Ziegler, Jordan Montgomery and Laiyla Russell were triple winners in the girls meet as the host Berries swept a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference track and field meet on Wednesday with Union.
Coach Mick Wachob's boys team, which recorded an 81-55 victory, got individual wins from Stahlman in the 200, 400 and long jump and he also teamed with Cam Russell, Ben Seybert and Zac Kiefer on the 400 relay.
Cranberry's JT Stahlman was a four-event winner in the boys meet while Kalynne Ziegler, Jordan Montgomery and Laiyla Russell were triple winners in the girls meet as the host Berries swept a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference track and field meet on Wednesday with Union.
Jenna Reynolds went 3-for-3 and drove in a pair of runs while Alaina Hogue homered and got the win in the circle on Thursday as Cranberry rallied for a 4-2 win over visiting Redbank Valley in a KSAC softball matchup
CLARION - Clarion University's head swimming and diving coach, Bree Kelley, announced on Wednesday that Heath Calhoun, a three-time Presidents Athletic Conference (PAC) Diving Coach of the year and a six-time All-American diver at Clarion, will join the Golden Eagle staff as diving coach.
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas - Josh Dye, the son of a former Rocky Grove resident, was credited with a hold in his debut with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Tuesday night, striking out three in his two innings of relief.
GROVE CITY - Jimmy McNicholas, Ryan Waugaman and Nathan Collins recorded straight-set singles victories as Grove City went on to blank visiting Rocky Grove, 5-0, in a Region 1 tennis match on Wednesday.
KNOX - Hannah Burgoon was a four-event winner while Cody Daniels and David Stamm recorded three wins apiece on Wednesday as Moniteau swept homestanding Keystone in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys and girls track and field dual meet.
GIRARD - Luke Guth singled and drove in a pair of runs while also notching the win on the mound as visiting Franklin used a five-run fifth inning to pull away for a 6-2 victory over Girard on Wednesday in Region 4 baseball action.
CLARION - Jordan Best cranked a pair of home runs among her three hits and finished with seven RBIs on Wednesday as Clarion improved to 5-5 on the season with a 15-5, six-inning victory over visiting Redbank Valley in a KSAC softball matchup.
Four area athletes from the Oil City Izaak Walton Junior Rifle Team have qualified to compete in the National Junior Olympic Rifle Championship match, which will be held May 12-16 at Hillsdale College in Hillsdale, Michigan. The four who will be competing are Lily Cicatella, Hayden Bell, Zac…
RUSSELL - Rocky Grove's Kaylin Jacoby ripped a double and three singles and Devin Rhoads tripled twice as the Orioles' softball team won a Region 2 slugfest on Tuesday with homestanding Eisenhower, 16-11.
NEW BETHLEHEM - North Clarion's Evelyn Lerch set a school record in the 100 dash while also winning four events on Tuesday, but it wasn't enough as Redbank Valley rallied in the field events to post an 80-70 win over the She-Wolves in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference meet.
LAWRENCE PARK - Rocky Grove's Caden Toscano led off the top of the ninth inning with a tie-breaking solo home run and the Orioles went on to score five more runs to beat homestanding Iroquois, 12-6 in a Region 3 baseball showdown.
KNOX - Drew Slaugenhaupt, Koby Buzard, Quincy Hannold and Logan Sell each were three-event winners on Monday as Keystone's boys track and field team improved to 5-1 on the season after a 98-46 victory over visiting Allegheny-Clarion Valley in a KSAC meet.
Oil City more than held its own as the host of the 32nd Annual Oil Country Track and Field Invitational as the Oilers claimed the boys and girls combined victory on Saturday, putting up 161.6 total points in the two-day meet to outpace the 22-team field.
Three Franklin High School athletes recorded first-place finishes on the track Friday in the Oil Country Track and Field Invitational. Taking firsts for the Knights were Cade Adams and Magnum Vincent in the boys portion and Nadalie Latchaw in the girls.
FRILLS CORNERS - Keystone's Koby Buzard won four events in the boys meet while North Clarion's Trinity Thompson was a triple-winner in the girls meet as the two teams split a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference meet at North Clarion High School on Wednesday. Keystone took the boys meet, 86…
TIONESTA - Madison McFarland had a monster game for Forest Area, blasting two home runs and a triple while driving in a eye-popping 11 runs on Wednesday to lead the homestanding Fires to a 19-9, five-inning victory over Union in KSAC softball action.
Having lost the first matchup to Mercyhurst Prep by a 7-1 score in the second game of the season, Franklin's young baseball team was looking forward to the rematch on Wednesday afternoon in Region 4 action at the Franklin High School field.
Dakota Cole racked up four wins while Madison Salvo and Jenna Fischli took three apiece as Oil City's track and field teams steamrolled Meadville at the Oil Field on Tuesday with the boys winning 107-42 and the girls 117-33 in the Region 3 clash.
Kalynne Ziegler cruised to three victories to lead homestanding Cranberry to a 96-54 victory over Keystone in KSAC girls track and field action on Monday. The Panthers split the dual meet with an 85-65 win on the boys side with Koby Buzard leading the way with three wins of his own for Keystone.
KNOX - Leah Exley blasted a walkoff, two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning on Monday to lift Keystone past visiting Clarion, 8-6, in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference softball showdown.
After dropping a tough decision to Saegertown on Friday night, Rocky Grove's baseball team was looking to get back on track against visiting Maplewood in a Region 3 meeting on Monday afternoon at the Valley Grove Elementary School field.
TITUSVILLE - Thanks to a sweep from its doubles teams, Rocky Grove's tennis team picked up its first team win of the season on Monday as the Orioles rallied to beat homestanding Titusville, 3-2, in Region 1 action.