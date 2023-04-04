Berries earn split with Wolves on track

FRILLS CORNERS — Mason Burford and Kaine McFarland each were four-time winners as the North Clarion boys track and field team opened its season with an 89-61 victory over visiting Cranberry in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference meet. Laiyla Russell won four events as the Cranberry girls improved to 2-0 with an 89-60 verdict over the She-Wolves.
Burford finished first in the 110 hurdles, 100 dash and the triple jump while he also teamed with Isaac Lerch, Noah Naser and Dawson Hotchkiss to take first in the 400 relay. McFarland had solo wins in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 runs while he also joined with Jonas Wilshire, Jackson Nicewonger and Dane Sliker to win the 3,200 relay.
The Clarion “Sports Hall of Fame” committee announced recently that seven new members will be inducted into the 2023 HOF Class on Friday, April 28. The new inductees are Bekzod Abdurakhmonov (wrestling); Amanda Gough (volleyball, softball, basketball), Matthew Guyton golf); Rich Herman (SID,…
FRILLS CORNERS — Mason Burford and Kaine McFarland each were four-time winners as the North Clarion boys track and field team opened its season with an 89-61 victory over visiting Cranberry in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference meet. Laiyla Russell won four events as the Cranberry girls…
SLIPPERY ROCK — Alex Stevens went the distance on the mound while Jacob Teeter and Connor Highfield combined for five of Oil City’s nine hits on Monday as the Oilers evened their record at 2-2 following a 6-2 win over Slippery Rock in Region 2 baseball play.
Oil City’s Sophia Garmong singled home the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning on Monday as the Oilers capped a late rally to defeat visiting Titusville, 3-2 in Region 3 girls softball action.
Trinity Edge just missed out on a tossing a perfect game, instead having to “settle” for a no-hitter, while Sydni Hoobler and Gabby Laderer combined for seven RBIs as Franklin’s softball team rolled to a 15-0, three-inning victory in its home opener over Grove City on Thursday.
Laiyla Russell and Eliana Wry each were three-time winners while Ethan Merryman, Ben Seybert and Kaleb Heath were two-time winners as the Cranberry girls and boys track and field teams opened the season with a sweep over visiting Clarion-Limestone on Wednesday in a Keystone Shortway Athletic…
Jackson Dilks, Dylan Bly and Justin Garland swept the singles matches in helping the Oil City boys tennis team open the season with a 5-0 victory at home over visiting Kennedy Catholic on Tuesday in Region 1 play.
BROOKVILLE — Baine Snyder, Ethen Knox, Jack Mumford and Sawyer Cavalline each were double winners, but it wasn’t enough against District 9 power Brookville as the Oil City boys and girls track and field teams got swept by the Raiders on Tuesday in non-region action.
BUTLER — Aidan McCracken went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs as Franklin overcame an early 2-1 deficit to pull out a 6-4 season-opening win over homestanding Moniteau on Tuesday in non-region baseball action at Pullman Park.
NEW BETHLEHEM — Ashton Kahle, Aiden Ortz and Cam Wagner each were three-time winners as the Redbank Valley boys track and field team opened its season with a 95-41 victory over visiting Armstrong on Monday in a non-conference meet. Despite getting four wins from Mylee Harmon, the Bulldog gir…
DUBOIS — Sophia Garmong ripped a double and drove in four runs on four hits to lead Oil City’s softball team to a 13-2, season-opening victory over Allegheny-Clarion Valley/Union on Friday at Heindl Field in DuBois.
TIDIOUTE — The Tidioute Community Charter School (TCCS) archery team will be heading to Lancaster on Friday to compete in the NASP statewide tournament. The twelve (TCCS) archers will be competing against close to 1,000 other archers. The top ten archers will get to head to the national comp…
TITUSVILLE — Mason Titus, Kasen Neely and Kam Mong each drove in a run during a three-run fifth inning while Hunter Thomas and Drew Wheeling were dealing on the mound as Titusville’s baseball team improved to 2-0 following a 3-1 victory over visiting Corry on Wednesday in non-region action.
NORTH EAST — Mason Titus, Kasen Neely and Hunter Thomas stroked two hits apiece and Titusville used a 10-run sixth inning to break away for a 13-4 win over North East in the non-region and season baseball opener for both teams.
Patience was Oil City’s best offense on Tuesday as the Oilers coaxed seven walks against visiting Fairview in non-region baseball action, but in the end, there just weren’t enough hits to go around as the Tigers pulled out a 5-3 decision.
DUBOIS — Jordan Wynn collected three hits and three RBIs while also tossing a complete game in the circle as Titusville opened the softball season with a 15-3, five-inning victory over Allegheny-Clarion Valley/Union in non-region play at Stern Field in DuBois.
KITTANNING — Heading into Saturday afternoon’s PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal matchup with Penn Cambria at Armstrong High School, Franklin’s boys basketball team knew it was going to have its hands full with the District 6 champion Panthers and their prowess from beyond the three-point line.
TULSA, Okla. — Will Feldkamp concluded his week at the NCAA Championships as well as his season with one more thrilling win by fall, defeating North Carolina’s Gavin Kane to secure a seventh-place finish in the 184-pound bracket.
LEWISBURG — Oil City’s boys 400 freestyle relay team broke its own school record while Franklin sophomore Camden Smith earned another all-state honorable mention award on Thursday as the 2022-23 PIAA Class 2A Swimming Championships wrapped up at Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium.
LEWISBURG — Two Oil City boys relay teams and one from Franklin stole the spotlight on Wednesday as the 2022-23 PIAA Class 2A Swimming Championships got underway at Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium.
NEW WILMINGTON — After securing its first PIAA playoff victory in 12 years, Franklin’s boys basketball team will take on Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (OLSH) in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs at 7:30 p.m. today at Westminster College.
NEW WILMINGTON — Shenango’s Emilee Fedrizzi poured in a game-high 23 points Tuesday night as the Wildcats broke away in the second half for a 42-29 victory over Lakeview in a PIAA Class 2A second-round girls basketball playoff game at Westminster College.
LEWISBURG — After putting together one of the most memorable seasons in school history, Oil City’s boys and girls swimmers will be competing in the PIAA Class 2A Swimming and Diving Championships, which will be held Wednesday and Thursday at Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium.
As the Franklin boys basketball team took to the court against visiting Shady Side Academy in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A playoffs on Saturday night at the Castle, the Knights were looking to extend their winning streak to an impressive 17 games while also seeking to put an end to t…
STRATTANVILLE — Shea Champine bucketed a game-high 33 points as visiting Bishop Canevin held of a second-half rally from Clarion-Limestone to record a 70-67 win over the Lions on Saturday in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A boys basketball playoffs.