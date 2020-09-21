ALTOONA - Matt Woolcock finished third overall as all seven Cranberry boys runners placed in the Altoona Mt. Lion Cross Country Invitational on Saturday to lead the Berries boys team to a fourth-place finish. Kalynne Ziegler paced the Cranberry girls team with a sixth-place effort on her way to leading the Berries to a sixth place finish in the girls meet.
Woolcock finished with a time of 16:54.13 while he was followed by Christian Miller (17th), Conor Marterella (22), Collin Zerbe (23), Silas Fox (23), Avery Keenan (29) and Noel Bunyak (30).