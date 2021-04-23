Berries hold on to nip Panthers

KNOX - Cranberry's Austin Shoup went 3-for-6 and drove in four runs Thursday as the Berries came out on top of a barnburner with homestanding Keystone, 19-17, in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference baseball showcase.
Coach Pat Irwin's Berries held a 3-1 lead through three innings before putting up four runs in the fourth. Keystone answered with a run in the following inning, but then the fireworks started in the fifth. The Berries plated ten runs in the top half and Keystone countered with eight of their own to set the score at 17-14. Cranberry added two in the sixth and Keystone three to set the final score.