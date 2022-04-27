TITUSVILLE — Franklin’s Trinity Edge pounded a pair of long home runs and also fired a two-hit shutout on Tuesday as the Knights blanked homestanding Titusville, 13-0 in a five-inning Region 4 softball matchup at the Ed Myer Sports Complex.
CORRY — Led by triple winner Cael Ziegler, Franklin’s boys track and field team posted an 81-69 victory over homestanding Corry in a Region 3 meet on Tuesday. The Beavers gained a split by taking the girls meet, 91-59.
Kaine McFarland and Patrick Young were quadruple winners for the boys while Gia Babington and Sophie Babington matched them with four victories apiece for the girls as North Clarion’s track and field teams made short work of visiting Sheffield on Monday. The boys won 118-31 and the girls 120-29.
Cranberry’s Cassie Scarbrough blasted a pair of home runs and Keelie Schneider added a homer and six RBIs as the Berries rolled to a 16-3 five-inning home win over Moniteau in KSAC softball action on Monday.
HARBORCREEK — Drew Wilkinson won two events while Caleb Prettyman, Jacob Graham and Ashley Alcorn each won an event as well as the Franklin boys and girls track and field teams had a strong showing on Saturday at the Harbor Creek Invitational.
YOUNGSVILLE — Aaron Burkhardt continued to torment opposing pitchers as he cracked a pair of doubles while driving in three runs and scoring two more runs while Isaac Clayton was solid on the mound in leading Rocky Grove to a 12-1, five-inning victory over Youngsville on Friday in Region 3 b…
Payton Burk collected three hits and drove in a pair of runs to lead Oil City’s offense as the Oilers picked up their second win in three games with a 13-3, six-inning victory over homestanding Allegheny-Clarion Valley in a non-region contest on Friday.
GROVE CITY — Oil City’s boys tennis team fell to 3-7 overall on the season and 3-6 in Region 1 after dropping both ends of a doubleheader to Grove City on Friday. The Oilers lost the opener, which was a continuation of a match started on April 11 that was postponed due to rain, by a 5-0 marg…
BUTLER — Allegheny-Clarion Valley/Union’s baseball team pulled off a rare feat on Thursday as the Falcon Knights recorded three wins in one day with an 8-5 victory over Keystone while they also swept a doubleheader with Forest Area by scores of 16-2 and 24-0, both in four innings, in Keyston…
Caleb Prettyman and Drew Wilkinson each were three-time winners, but it wasn’t enough as the Franklin boys and girls track and field teams got swept by visiting Meadville on Wednesday in a Region 4 meet.
MEADVILLE — Despite getting seven points, seven kills and 10 digs from Alex Zinz, Rocky Grove’s boys volleyball team dropped a 25-11, 25-15, 25-8 decision to Meadville on Tuesday night in Region 1 action at the House of Thrills.
Abigail Boland blasted a home run and drove in a pair of runs as Franklin’s girls softball team increased its record to 6-0 on the season with an 11-1, five inning victory over Titusville in the continuation of a Region 4 contest that was started on Monday before being completed Friday.
LAWRENCE PARK — Eli Moreland pitched a five-inning no-hitter while Travis Knupp launched a two-run home run as Rocky Grove remained unbeaten in Region 3 play with a 12-0, five-inning victory over homestanding Iroquois on Thursday.
DuBOIS — Olivia Plummer went 3-for-5 at the plate with a run scored and two RBIs while Alisha Beggs and Alaina Hogue combined to toss a three hitter as Cranberry came away with a 9-4 win over Redbank Valley in a KSAC game played at Heindl Field.
Trinity Edge drove in four runs at the plate and tossed a complete-game shutout in the circle on Wednesday evening as homestanding Franklin roared past Slippery Rock, 15-0, in a three-inning Region 4 softball clash.
Oil City picked up its first win of the young season in thrilling fashion on Wednesday evening as pinch runner Matt Ames scored on a wild play in the bottom off the seventh inning for a walk-off, 4-3 victory over visiting Sharon in a Region 2 showdown on the baseball diamond.
STRATTANVILLE — Dawson Hotchkiss was a four-time winner to lead North Clarion’s boys track and field team to an 85-65 victory over homestanding Clarion-Limestone while the She-Wolves made it a sweep with a 95.5-54.5 decision over the Lions in the girls meet.
Ethen Knox was a four-time winner while Madison Salvo and Meghan Flinchbaugh were three-time winners as the Oil City boys and girls track and field teams swept visiting Franklin on Tuesday in a Region 3 meet.
DuBOIS — Aiden Hartle put up a dominant performance on the mound Tuesday, striking out nine in a complete-game shutout that gave North Clarion a 2-0 victory over Allegheny-Clarion Valley in a KSAC contest at Stern Field in DuBois.
FRILLS CORNERS — Bella Scott, Brynn Siegel and Emalie Best each were triple winners as North Clarion’s girls track and field team posted a 77-62 win over visiting Redbank Valley in a KSAC meet. The Bulldogs earned a split as Joe Mansfield and Cam Wagner were double winners as the Redbank boy…
Eli Moreland and Isaac Clayton teamed up to toss a two-hit shutout as homestanding Rocky Grove dodged plenty of rain drops en route to an 11-0 five-inning victory over Cambridge Springs in Region 3 baseball action on Monday.
Rossi McMillen was a four-time winner as Karns City pulled out a 75-65 road win over Cranberry on Thursday in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls track and field meet. The Gremlins recorded a sweep as the boys recorded a 102.5-29.5 victory over the Berries.