Berries, Knights register mat wins

Despite trailing 18-9 to Clarion on Wednesday night, Cranberry’s wrestling team stormed back to win six of the final seven bouts to pull out a 42-21 victory over the Bobcats in a District 9 matchup at the Berry Dome.
Coach Dustin Wenner’s Berries (1-1) rallied behind pins from Dalton Wenner, Brandon Murray, Conner Rezkowski and Danny DeLong while also getting a forfeit from Elijah Brosius and a decision from Dane Wenner.
Oil City’s Connor Highfield, Cam VanWormer and Sayyid Donald all scored in double digits Wednesday night as the Oilers turned back Bradford, 48-29, in a non-region boys basketball contest at the House of Hustle.
Despite trailing 18-9 to Clarion on Wednesday night, Cranberry’s wrestling team stormed back to win six of the final seven bouts to pull out a 42-21 victory over the Bobcats in a District 9 matchup at the Berry Dome.
Rocky Grove seniors Alex Zinz, D’Andre Whitman, Quinn Ritchey and Blayne Baker combined for 60 points Tuesday night as the Orioles overcame a 10-point deficit to defeat Sharpsville, 75-58 in a non-region boys basketball matchup at the Nest.
HADLEY — Tournament MVP Alyssa Wiant nearly recorded her second straight double-double on Friday while two of her Clarion-Limestone teammates also earned tourney honors as the Lions captured the Commodore Perry tournament with a 45-22 victory over Crawford Christian Academy.
Cam VanWormer, Jake Hornbeck and Connor Highfield all reached double figures in the scoring column as Oil City upended Rocky Grove, 60-38, at the Castle on the final day of the pre-determined Dick Russell Christmas Tournament on Thursday.
Katie Boal produced a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds as Franklin posted a 43-22 road victory over Cranberry in the opening round of the Berries’ holiday tournament on Tuesday night at the Berry Dome in girls basketball play.
ALLISON PARK — Eric James scored four points in the final 20 seconds to lift North Hills to an 83-81 double-overtime victory over Grove City in the opening round of the Hampton holiday tournament on Tuesday in boys basketball action.
Jalen Wood bucketed 14 points and grabbed six rebounds and Franklin used a big fourth quarter to rally for a 53-42 victory over previously unbeaten Farrell on Thursday night in non-region boys basketball action at the Castle.
Clara Steinberg poured in a game-high 24 points as visiting Eisenhower used a strong first quarter en route to a 56-27 victory over Rocky Grove on Wednesday night in non-region girls basketball action at the Nest.
Oil City’s Kallie Smith and Emily Russell won four events apiece in the girls meet while Connor Malek was a triple winner in the boys meet as the Oilers opened their 2022-23 swim season in style by sweeping Grove City at home in a Region 1 showdown on Monday. Oil City’s girls notched a 97-65…
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Dalton Wenner, Elijah Brosius, Dane Wenner and Brayden McFetridge all walked away with titles on Saturday as Cranberry’s wrestling team traveled south to compete in the Nurse Pro Plus Tournament held in Morgantown, West Virginia.
D’Andre Whitman bucketed a game-high 14 points and pulled down nine rebounds Friday night as Rocky Grove pulled away in the second half for a 43-35 victory over visiting Lakeview in non-region boys basketball action at the Nest.
Keystone’s Natalie Bowser and Ashlee Albright combined for 27 points Friday night as the Panthers turned back Cranberry, 45-29 in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls basketball contest at the Berry Dome.
Led by four-event winner Cam Smith, Franklin’s boys swim team opened up its Region 1 schedule Thursday night with a resounding 104-49 win over Slippery Rock in action at the Franklin YMCA. The visiting Rockets gained a split by posting a 103-53 victory in the girls meet.
GROVE CITY — Dawson Carroll connected for four of Cochranton’s 11 three-pointers to finish with a career-high 16 points as the Cardinals rallied in the second half for a 65-59 verdict over homestanding George Junior on Wednesday night in non-region boys basketball play.
FRILLS CORNERS — Emma McFarland led a balanced offense with 11 points as North Clarion remained unbeaten with a 57-23 win over visiting Allegheny-Clarion Valley on Wednesday in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls basketball matchup.
SAEGERTOWN — Led by pins from Porter Brooks, Logan Corner, Carter Beck and Travis Huya, Saegertown jumped out to an early 30-0 lead Wednesday night and went on to post a 52-15 victory over visiting Franklin in a Region 2 wrestling match.
Damon Curry netted a game-high 19 points and also pulled down eight rebounds as Franklin pulled away in the final minutes to post a 59-53 victory over visiting Meadville in non-region boys basketball action on Tuesday night at the Castle.
Clarion’s Devon Lauer and Dawson Smail collaborated for 39 points and seven three-pointers Monday night as the Bobcats squeezed out a 58-50 road win over Rocky Grove in a non-conference showdown at the Nest.
BROOKVILLE — Kye Winslow and Camden Smith each were four-time winners as the Franklin boys swim team opened the season with a 106-38 victory over Brookville on Monday night in a non-region meet. Despite two victories from Alaina Brown, the Raiders were able to get a split with a 11-57 decisi…
Makenzie Yanc, Hailee Rodgers and Finley Rauscher combined to score 31 points as Cambridge Springs ended homestanding Franklin’s three-game winning streak with a 33-21 defeat on Saturday in non-region girls basketball action at the Castle.
Thanks to a 27-2 explosion that turned an 11-6 deficit into a 33-13 lead, Franklin’s girls basketball team rallied Thursday night for its third straight win, downing Grove City, 46-28 in a non-region matchup at the Castle.
Without two injured starters in Damon Curry and Johnathan Leccia, Franklin’s boys basketball team struggled on the road against a talented Cathedral Prep squad in dropping a 65-29 decision in non-region play on Wednesday night at the Hagerty Events Center.
Jenn and Jamie Blum combined to score 11 of their 20 combined points in the third quarter to fuel a 13-5 surge as Franklin rallied for a 42-38 victory over visiting Slippery Rock on Tuesday night in non-region girls basketball action at the Castle.