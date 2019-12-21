CLARION - A pair of forfeits wins from Mike Stanley and Austin Shoup proved to be the difference for Cranberry in a 42-31 victory over Clarion on Friday night in a District 9 wrestling match.
The match went back-and-forth with the Berries holding an 18-10 lead after the first five bouts. The Bobcats took an early 6-0 lead as Zach Keihl opened with a pin over Alex Tafoya in 3:57 at 120 pounds. After a double forfeit at 126, Cranberry answered with a fall from Carter Stanley over Colton Zacherl in 3:37 at 132 to tie the match at 6-6.