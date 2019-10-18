CLARION - Led by first-place finisher Matt Woolcock, Cranberry's boys cross country team edged North Clarion for the team title in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference championships on Thursday. Another Cranberry runner, Kalynne Ziegler, won the varsity girls race, but it was North Clarion that took home the team title with a 34-43 victory over the Berries.

Woolcock covered the boys' course in 17:31 to lead coach Keith Siverling's Berries to the win. Teammate Daniel Fisher was third, followed by Joey Fox (eighth), River Perry (11th) and Christian Miller (12th). Other members of the Cranberry team included Logan Johnson, Avery Keenan, Conor Marterella, Silas Fox, Noel Bunyak, Colin Zerbe, Ben Seybert, Ryan Hanna, Micah Wry, Josh Hacherl, Eben Wry, Austin Shoup, Matt McQuaide and Austin Mason.

0
0
0
0
0