Contributed photo. Cranberry's Matt Woolcock (right) was the top boys finisher in Thursday's KSAC cross country championships at Clarion. The other top 10 finishers were Nathaniel Lerch (Clarion), Daniel Fisher (Cranberry), Jacob Bauer (North Clarion), Braden Rankin (C-L), Gavin Hoover (Clarion), Koby Buzard (Keystone), Joey Fox (Cranberry), Don Cunningham (Clarion) and Nick Frederick (Clarion).
Contributed photo. Cranberry's Kalynne Ziegler (bottom right) was the girls individual winner during Thursday's KSAC cross country championships at Clarion. Rounding out the girls top 10 finishers were Hannah Burgoon (Moniteau), Jordyn Hendrickson (North Clarion), Jenna Blauser (Moniteau), Rachel Bauer (North Clarion), Ellabay Perry (Cranberry), Nicole Fair (North Clarion), Jessica McCracken (C-L), Ashlyn Shultz (Cranberry) and Haley Bauer (North Clarion).
Contributed photo. Cranberry's Matt Woolcock (right) was the top boys finisher in Thursday's KSAC cross country championships at Clarion. The other top 10 finishers were Nathaniel Lerch (Clarion), Daniel Fisher (Cranberry), Jacob Bauer (North Clarion), Braden Rankin (C-L), Gavin Hoover (Clarion), Koby Buzard (Keystone), Joey Fox (Cranberry), Don Cunningham (Clarion) and Nick Frederick (Clarion).
Contributed photo. Cranberry's Kalynne Ziegler (bottom right) was the girls individual winner during Thursday's KSAC cross country championships at Clarion. Rounding out the girls top 10 finishers were Hannah Burgoon (Moniteau), Jordyn Hendrickson (North Clarion), Jenna Blauser (Moniteau), Rachel Bauer (North Clarion), Ellabay Perry (Cranberry), Nicole Fair (North Clarion), Jessica McCracken (C-L), Ashlyn Shultz (Cranberry) and Haley Bauer (North Clarion).
CLARION - Led by first-place finisher Matt Woolcock, Cranberry's boys cross country team edged North Clarion for the team title in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference championships on Thursday. Another Cranberry runner, Kalynne Ziegler, won the varsity girls race, but it was North Clarion that took home the team title with a 34-43 victory over the Berries.
Woolcock covered the boys' course in 17:31 to lead coach Keith Siverling's Berries to the win. Teammate Daniel Fisher was third, followed by Joey Fox (eighth), River Perry (11th) and Christian Miller (12th). Other members of the Cranberry team included Logan Johnson, Avery Keenan, Conor Marterella, Silas Fox, Noel Bunyak, Colin Zerbe, Ben Seybert, Ryan Hanna, Micah Wry, Josh Hacherl, Eben Wry, Austin Shoup, Matt McQuaide and Austin Mason.