Berries strike early, often in 57-27 win over Vikings

Cranberry's JT Stahlman and Noel Bunyak popped in 10 points apiece Wednesday night as the Berries built up a big lead at halftime before coasting to a 57-27 win over Venango Catholic in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys basketball matchup at the Berry Dome.

Coach Patrick Irwin's Berries (2-9) made eight three-pointers in the first half, including six in the second quarter, to jump out to a 46-17 lead at intermission.

Williams leads Orioles to triple-overtime victory
Rocky Grove junior guard Abby Williams drained a game-tying three-pointer at the end of regulation and scored six of her career-high 17 points in the overtime periods on Wednesday night as the Orioles pulled out a 35-30 win in triple overtime against Jamestown in a Region 1 girls basketball …

Knights take down Oilers
  • Jake Deemer Staff writer

Coach Jordan Lepley's Oil City Oilers had a little more confidence coming into the second installment of the "Route 8 Rivalry" against Franklin on Wednesday night at the House of Hustle.

Oilers too slick for Lions
Oil City senior Holden Stahl recorded a double-double Tuesday night to lead the Oilers to a 61-39 win over Clarion-Limestone in a non-region boys basketball contest at the House of Hustle.

Hornets buzz Oilers, 39-32
Emma Stahl popped in a team-high 11 points and teammate Jenna Fischli scored all 10 of her points in the second half, but Oil City's girls basketball team wound up falling at home to Hickory, 39-32 on Monday night in a Region 5 girls basketball matchup at the House of Hustle.

Marquell Darnell led four Erie High players in double figures with 16 points as the Royals broke open a tight game in the fourth quarter Monday night for a 62-48 win over Franklin in a non-region boys basketball showdown at the Castle.

Fires burn their way to first victory of the season

SHEFFIELD - Jessica Wagner notched a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds and Amber Guzzi collected a career high 14 points to lift Forest Area to its first win of the season, a 49-17 decision over Sheffield in non-region girls basketball play on Saturday.

Oilers dominate, sweep Farrell at home

Oil City's Garrett Morse and Connor Malek combined for seven wins while four ladies were double-winners as the Oilers picked up a sweep at home against Farrell in a Region 1 meet on Saturday. Oil City's boys came out on top of a 70-14 decision while the girls took home a 72-15 win.

Knights ground Eagles
  • Ryan Kunselman Staff writer

Franklin's boys basketball team is known for its up-tempo, high-powered offense, but on Friday night at the Castle, it was the Knights' defense that stole the show.

Berries, Falcons and 'Dogs ink KSAC wins

TIONESTA -Cranberry's Ava Ferringer piled up a team-high 13 points, seven rebounds and seven steals Friday night as the Berries cruised past Forest Area on the road, 48-25, in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls basketball contest.

Bobcats roll; Union rallies past Falcons
NEW BETHLEHEM - Cal German fired in a game-high 29 points and Beau Verdill added a career-high 27 points Friday night as Clarion coasted to an 80-62 road win over Redbank Valley in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys basketball showdown.

Franklin swimmers sweep past Sharon in Region 1 meet
Franklin's Nathan Pfennigwerth was a triple-winner in the boys meet while Alaina Brown, Emeline Eshelman and Emma Pfennigwerth duplicated that feat in the girls meet as the Knights swept a Region 1 swim meet on Wednesday against Sharon at the Franklin YMCA. Franklin's boys posted an 86-63 vi…

Homan shines as Vikings douse Fires
TIONESTA -Venango Catholic freshman Lily Homan notched a double-double of 24 points and 11 rebounds Wednesday night while making a living at the free throw line, going 10-for-12, as the Vikings bested Forest Area, 45-46, in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls basketball action.

Bulldogs upset Panthers
  • Ryan Kunselman Staff writer

NEW BETHLEHEM -It had been nearly a year since the last time Redbank Valley and Keystone squared off on the hardwood in a girls basketball contest, and that meeting came in the District 9 Class 2A championship game with the Bulldogs claiming a 48-37 victory and the title.

Selfridge lifts Clarion to 48-39 win at Cranberry
  • Jake Deemer Staff writer

Not only did Clarion Area senior Erica Selfridge help lead the girls volleyball team to a PIAA state championship this past fall, but the New York native is getting it done as a hooper as well, leading the Bobcats to a 48-39 victory on the road against Cranberry at the Berry Dome in a KSAC g…

Oiler tankers swim to sweep over Hickory

SHARON - Charlie Motter and Nick Richar pulled down four wins apiece for the boys team while Morgan Stover notched three victories for the girls squad as Oil City brought home a sweep of Hickory in Region 1 swimming action at Sharon High School. The boys team won 101-68 and the girls 93-60.

Bobcats battle past Panthers

KNOX - Clarion's Beau Verdill piled up a game-high 26 points to go along with six rebounds and five steals as the Bobcats edged homestanding Keystone, 49-44, in KSAC action on Saturday.

Adams sparkles as Knights rout Tigers
SHARON - Franklin's Hayden Adams equaled his career high with 25 points - 22 of which came in the first half - while Easton Fulmer added 18 points Friday night as the Knights crushed homestanding Sharon, 76-28 in a Region 4 boys basketball matchup.