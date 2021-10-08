Berries sweep Falcons, Orioles continue to roll

Ayanna Ferringer recorded 18 kills, 10 points, including four aces, and two blocks as Cranberry swept visiting Allegheny-Clarion Valley by scores of 25-19, 25-22, 25-20, on Thursday night in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls volleyball match at the Berry Dome.
Maria Anderson contributed nine kills, seven points, including a pair of aces, and three digs for the Berries (7-4 overall). Ashlynn Collins chipped in with nine points, including two aces, and 27 assists while Mackenzie Karnes posted four digs, three blocks and two kills. Lily Kaputa pitched in with six points and Olivia Plummer added five points.
After losing to their biggest rival last week, the Franklin Knights football team will have to regroup in a hurry as they travel to face Region 5 leader Meadville in a league matchup today at Bender Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
KNOX — Through its first seven drives of the game against homestanding Keystone on Friday night, Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley committed four turnovers and had a punt blocked. And, that was on top of surrendering a kickoff return for a touchdown to open the game.
With last week’s 54-8 romp over Franklin, Oil City officially has its first winning streak of the football season, and the Oilers will try to make it three in a row today when they make the trek north to take on Warren in a Region 5 clash. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
For a sport that’s been around since the mid-1960s, it’s only been rather recently that pickleball’s popularity has exploded, growing at a rate that is almost unprecedented in the history of American sports.
After suffering its first loss of the season on Monday, Rocky Grove’s girls volleyball team got back on track with a 25-15, 25-18, 25-17 victory over Kennedy Catholic at The Nest on Tuesday in Region 1 play.
Franklin received two goals apiece from Gage Haniwalt, Nate Pfennigwerth and Tristin Bliss on Tuesday as the Knights rolled to a 9-0 victory on Senior Night against Oil City in a Region 4 boys soccer matchup.
COCHRANTON — Oil City’s Jack Mumford and Kennedy Liederbach ran to first-place finishes on Tuesday while Rocky Grove’s boys team notched a pair of wins during a tri-meet that was hosted by Cochranton. The Orioles topped the Oilers, 25-31 and the Cardinals, 25-34. Oil City gained a split by t…
CLARION — Despite getting off to a rocky start on Monday, Clarion’s McKayla Kerle shot just 2-over par over the final 11 holes to finish with a round of 80 as she rolled to an 8-stroke victory in the 2021 District 9 Girls Golf Championships held at Clarion Oaks Golf Course.
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — King University’s Jayne Wolbert and Madi Matthews had successful Saturdays in their respective sports as Wolbert placed second in the women’s triathlon while Matthews helped to lead the Tornado to an 11th-place finish in their season-opening invitational.
ROCHESTER, NY — Evan Wolfgong and Ethan Knapp each finished in the top 20 as Rocky Grove’s boys varsity squad placed third in the Small Division A-2 race on Saturday at the 56th Annual McQuaid Invitational.
SHEFFIELD — Bret Wingard threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as Keystone improved to 5-0 on the season with a 58-14 win over Sheffield on Saturday in a District 9 Small School Division crossover matchup.
BRADFORD — Moniteau’s Jacob Felsing claimed the District 9 Class 2A individual title while Clarion’s Kameron Kerle and Forest Area’s Ethan Carll also advanced to the state tournament after the second round of district play on Saturday at the Pennhills Club.
Heading into Friday night’s Region 5 rivalry football game at Franklin High School, the Knights’ coaching staff knew the one thing their team needed to do to have any chance of beating Oil City was to stop star running back Ethen Knox from having a big impact on the matchup.
CLARION — Jase Ferguson threw for 241 yards and three touchdowns Friday night, including 40 and 72 yards to Christian Simko, as Central Clarion held off visiting Kane, 34-26 on Homecoming at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium.
MEADVILLE — Franklin junior Aidan McCracken fired an 81 on Friday and was one of two area golfers to qualify for today’s second round of the District 10 Class 2A tournament held at the Meadville Country Club.
Tonight brings with it the 143rd installment of the Route 8 Rivalry when Oil City makes the 13-mile trek to Franklin High School for the Region 5 clash, and it couldn’t come at a better time for both teams as they’re each coming off victories in Week 5.
STRATTANVILLE — Cranberry’s Matt Woolcock and Clarion-Limestone’s Morgan McNaughton ran to first-place finishes on Thursday, but it was the visiting Berries that swept the KSAC cross country dual meet. Cranberry’s boys posted an 18-44 victory while the girls won, 15-50, since the Lions only …
GROVE CITY — Grove City proved to be too much for Franklin to handle on Saturday as the Knights’ girls soccer team came out on the short end of a 7-1 decision to the homestanding Eagles in a non-region showdown.
HERSHEY — Matt Woolcock, Christian Miller and Sylas Fox each finished in the top 30 to lead Cranberry’s boys cross country team to a third-place finish in the Class A race on Saturday at the 15th Annual PIAA Foundation Invitational.
TITUSVILLE — Garrett Knapp threw for three touchdowns, including a game-winning toss to Brock Covell in the closing minutes Friday night, lifting the host Rockets to a 28-24 non-region win over North East at Carter Field.
After three quarters of forgettable football, Oil City came alive when it mattered most — and on Homecoming, no less — as the Oilers scored all of their points in the fourth quarter en route to a 14-13 victory over Harbor Creek in a Region 5 thriller at the Oil Field on Friday night.
MEADVILLE — Destiny Bickel served for 20 points, including 11 aces, and Macayla Heim added 18 points on Friday as Christian Life Academy downed homestanding Crawford Christian Academy, 25-15, 25-7, 25-19 in a New-Penn Christian Conference girls volleyball match.