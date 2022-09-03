Berry spikers bounce Oilers

Cranberry’s Ayanna Ferringer racked up 14 kills, eight service points, four digs and three blocks Friday night as the Berries rolled to a 25-21, 25-18, 26-24 victory over Oil City in a non-region volleyball match at the Berry Dome.
Brooke Hart added nine kills, four aces and four digs for coach Jennifer Stover’s Berries (1-1) while Ashlynn Collins had 18 assists and nine points. Mackenzie Karnes collected seven digs, Lillie Kaputa had five points, Reyna Watson added six points and two kills and Haylie Gregory had five points and two kills.