Berry spikers top Oilers

Ayanna Ferringer amassed 11 points, 10 kills and five digs as Cranberry rolled to a 25-21, 25-23, 25-18 win over homestanding Oil City on Tuesday night in a non-region girls volleyball match at the House of Hustle.
Avery Coe followed with 10 points, including three aces, and eight digs for coach Jennifer Stover’s Berries (2-2), Lexi Reisinger contributed seven points and two kills while Allie Rembold posted 14 assists and six points.
Kelsey Hanna claimed first place in the girls race to lead Cranberry to a 19-36 victory over homestanding Franklin in non-region cross country action on Tuesday. The Berries boys made it a sweep by winning the boys contest, 25-30.
TITUSVILLE — Venango County high schools put on a dominate cross country display on Saturday at the Rocket Invitational as Rocky Grove won the boys team title and Oil City the girls team title while a pair of Franklin Knights earned medalist honors with Jay Prettyman winning the boys race an…
Steven Heise threw for 114 yards and two touchdowns while he also carried four times for 65 yards and another score as Oil City’s junior varsity football team inproved to 2-0 after blanking visiting Corry on Saturday at the Oil City High School field.
KARNS CITY — Players, coaches, fans and community members showed up in the thousands on Sunday at Karns City High School in support of Mason Martin, the Gremlin player who collapsed on the football field Friday night against Redbank Valley.
CLARION — Jase Ferguson threw for five touchdowns, added a rushing touchdown and returned a fumble for a score as Central Clarion opened the newly named and renovated Larry Wiser Field with a resounding 57-6 victory over Port Allegany on Friday night.
CARDRONA, New Zealand — Brooklyn DePriest, the son of Oil City High School graduate Jarrod DePriest, was the top United States finisher and sixth overall on Sunday in the 2023 Park & Pipe Junior World Slopestyle Championships.
Franklin got a pair of goals from Chippy Whitling and a goal and an assist from defenseman Caleb Griffin and the Knights went on the record a 4-1 win over visiting Warren in the Knights’ home and Region 4 opener on Wednesday.
WEST SUNBURY — Kelsey Hanna took first place as the Cranberry girls cross country team took the top five slots in rolling to a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference- and season-opening 15-45 win on Wednesday over homestanding Moniteau.
CLARION — Hadley Campbell served for 13 points while also adding seven kills and six digs as Clarion’s girls volleyball team rolled in its season opener with a 25-15, 25-14, 25-15 victory over visiting Cranberry on Tuesday night in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference play.
SLIPPERY ROCK — Kameron Kerle took home medalist honors with a 37 as Clarion came away with the team victory as well in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys golf mega match held Monday at Slippery Rock Golf Club.
GROVE CITY — Franklin goalie Reston Weismann made 12 saves in goal, including three crucial stops, as the Knights battled to a 0-0 tie with homestanding Grove City on Monday in a non-region boys soccer match.
BROOKVILLE — Central Clarion’s Noah Naser ran for four touchdowns while Jase Ferguson ran for a score and threw for another as the Wildcats opened up the 2023 season with a 49-27 road win over Brookville on Friday night.
For the first three plus quarters of Friday’s season-opening football game at Franklin High School, the Knights were well within striking distance of visiting Titusville as they trailed 19-16 with 11:55 remaining in the final quarter of the Region 4 matchup.
Oil City and Warren have been squaring off against one another on the gridiron since 1900, but of the previous 100-plus matchups, none have ever been quite as one-sided as what took place Friday night at the Oil Field.
CONNEAUT LAKE — Oil City’s Jacob Teeter fired an 82 on Thursday as the Oilers featured a balanced attack to pull out a victory in a Region 4 mega golf match, which was held at Oakland Beach Golf Course.
After battling it out in a one-point decision to open the campaign last year, the Franklin and Titusville football teams will square off again to open the 2023 season tonight in Region 4 action at the Franklin High School field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Mary Matyasovsky, Megan Blasko and Eryn Conner swept the singles matches as the visiting Wilmington girls tennis team played spoiler in Oil City’s home and season debut with a 5-0 victory in Region 1 play.
WEST MIDDLESEX — Led by a solid pitching performance from “Professor” Ryan Briggs and a powerful offensive attack, Bison Bulls captured the USA Softball 10-Man Modified Open tournament this past weekend at the Shenango Township Complex in Mercer County.
NORTH EAST — Despite windy conditions and greens that were double-rolled and cut, Clarion High School golfer Kameron Kerle earned medalist honors Thursday after firing a 78 in the District 10 Preview golf invitational, which featured 12 of the top high school teams in northwestern Pennsylvania.
FOXBURG — Cranberry’s Mallory McMasters shot the low round of the day with a 49, but Moniteau took home the team title for the second straight time on Wednesday in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls golf mega match played at Foxburg Country Club.
It may have taken a little longer than expected, but former Oil City and United States Olympian Melinda (Hale) Rhoads will be one of seven new inductees into the Slippery Rock University Athletics Hall of Fame.
After securing top finishes at both the Camp Perry Open and the USA Shooting National Junior Olympic Championships, it was time to compete once again at the national level for young rifle shooter, Jack Ogoreuc.