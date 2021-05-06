Best powers Bobcats to rout of 'Dogs

CLARION - Jordan Best cranked a pair of home runs among her three hits and finished with seven RBIs on Wednesday as Clarion improved to 5-5 on the season with a 15-5, six-inning victory over visiting Redbank Valley in a KSAC softball matchup.
Best ripped a grand slam and also ended the game early in the sixth with a run-scoring single. Noel Anthony and winning pitcher Payton Simko also had three hits for coach Dan Shofestall's Bobcats as Anthony drove in a pair of runs with three singles while Simko cracked a pair of doubles and knocked in a run. Brenna Campbell and Brianna Forrest each added two singles with Forrest driving in a run.