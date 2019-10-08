Major League Baseball's Adam Bleday and JJ Bleday will be making a return to the area to host the Titusville Rockets Baseball Clinic on Saturday, Oct. 26.
The former Titusville High School standouts will be offering position-specific development along with pro-style competitive practice formats for baseball players in grades 3 through 12. The clinics will be broken into two groups, with grades 3 through 6 going from 8 to 11:30 a.m. while grades 7 through 12 will run from noon to 4 p.m. The clinics will be held at the Titusville High School baseball field and batting cages with weather permitting. If rain becomes a factor, the clinics will be moved into the high school's main and auxiliary gymnasiums. The cost will be $50 for pre-registration before October 18 or $55 for walk-ups after October 18.