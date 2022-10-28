Bobcats advance to district semis

DUKE CENTER — Clarion’s girls volleyball team proved that seedings are just numbers Thursday night as the No. 6 Bobcats made short work of No. 3 Otto-Eldred to advance to the semifinals of the District 10 Class 1A playoffs.
Clarion used scores of 25-20, 25-22, 25-18 to take care of the homestanding Terrors in the quarterfinal round.
After the first two plays of Friday night’s non-region football game with homestanding Lakeview, things were looking up for Franklin in its bid to end the season with a victory as the defense came away with a turnover, setting the offense up with prime field position less than a minute into …
NEW BETHLEHEM — Redbank Valley hit paydirt on offense, defense and special teams to take down previously unbeaten Central Clarion in a 47-38 victory at home on Senior Night in a District 9 Football League clash Friday.
After coming up just short of a victory in last week’s 14-10 loss to Conneaut Area, the Franklin Knights football team will be looking to end its season on a high note as it prepares to take on homestanding Lakeview tonight in a non-region matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
KNOX — It got a little tense in the third and fourth sets, but Keystone advanced to the District 9 Class 2A girls volleyball championship match with a 25-15, 25-15, 23-25, 23-25, 15-7 victory over Punxsutawney on Wednesday night in a semifinal matchup.
CLARION — After jumping out to a big lead to open the first set in its District 9 Class 1A first round matchup on Tuesday night against Sheffield, Clarion’s girls volleyball team saw the Wolverines battle back to tie it at 17-all in the opener.
TITUSVILLE — Franklin’s boys soccer team fought for all it was worth, but a costly injury and a tough opponent proved to be too much to overcome as the Knights dropped a 3-2 decision to Grove City at Titusville High School in the opening round of the District 10 Class 2A playoffs on Monday night.
For the second straight year, the Franklin Knights football team went into halftime trailing but within striking distance of recording its first win of the season against Conneaut Area as the two teams squared off for Senior Night on Friday at the Franklin High School field.
Friday night at the Oil Field was a night of celebration for Oil City as members of the football team, band and cheerleaders took center stage for Senior Night, all while dressed in pink in honor of cancer awareness month.
NEW BETHLEHEM — Redbank Valley School District Superintendent Dr. Amy Rupp released a statement on Thursday regarding a recent hazing incident that allegedly occurred within the varsity football program.
CHICORA — Oil City’s Chayse Skinner recorded 10 service points, including two aces, 12 assists and 25 digs, but it wasn’t enough as homestanding Karns City rallied from two sets down to post a 22-25, 25-27, 25-15, 25-12, 25-9 victory over the Oilers on Wednesday in non-region girls volleybal…
Senior Sydney May accumulated nine points and 27 assists as Franklin swept visiting Rocky Grove by scores of 25-19, 25-14, 25-23, on Tuesday night in a non-conference girls volleyball match on Senior Night at the Castle.
TITUSVILLE — Franklin’s Nate Pfennigwerth poured in four goals and Gage Haniwalt added a hat trick of his own as the Knights rolled to an 11-1 Region 4 road win over Titusville on Tuesday night at historic Carter Field.
Cranberry’s Ashlynn Collins racked up 24 set-assists and Ayanna Ferringer blasted 17 kills Monday night as the Berries spoiled Rocky Grove’s Senior Night with a 25-15, 25-13, 25-17 non-conference girls volleyball victory at the Nest.
WEST SUNBURY — Ayanna Ferringer stuffed the stat sheet with 19 kills, 15 points and four blocks to lead Cranberry to a 25-12, 25-11, 25-20 victory on the road over Moniteau on Saturday in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls volleyball action.
Rocky Grove’s boys cross country team had its top four runners all earn medals in leading the Orioles to the team title of the 48th Annual Rocky Grove Invitational held Saturday at Two Mile Run County Park.
MARIENVILLE — Rocky Grove’s Delana Pyle served for 22 points, including nine aces, to lead the Orioles past homestanding Forest Area, 25-1, 25-12, 25-6 in a non-region girls volleyball matchup on Friday.
MEADVILLE — With so many starters lost to injury, it was going to be an uphill battle for the Franklin Knights football team in their matchup with a talented and experienced Meadville Bulldogs squad in their Region 4 matchup Friday night at Bender Field.
After hitting the road to play a talented Seneca squad last Friday, the Franklin Knights football team will be traveling for the second straight week to face Meadville tonight at Bender Field. Kickoff for the Region 4 contest is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Franklin’s Gage Haniwalt celebrated Senior Night with a top-notch performance Wednesday as he recorded a double hat trick (six goals) in the Knights’ 14-0 romp over visiting Saegertown in a Region 4 boys soccer match.
Led by first-place finisher Jack Mumford, Oil City’s boys cross country team took five of the first six places on Tuesday to defeat homestanding Titusville, 16-41, and clinch the Region 7 championship in the process. It is Oil City’s first boys cross country title since the 1993 season. Titu…
CLARION — Ashton Rex scored four touchdowns in three different ways as Central Clarion used a 33-0 run in the third frame to pull away for a 46-14 win over visiting Moniteau on Friday night in a District 9 League Division 1 matchup.
WATTSBURG — Ryan Miller ran for two first quarter touchdowns while Nolan Seabury threw for two scores and ran for another in the second period as Seneca jumped out to a 43-0 halftime lead en route to a 57-3 win over Franklin on Friday night in a non-region matchup.
Franklin’s Sydni Hoobler blasted 10 kills, Sydney May had 26 assists and Gabby LaJeunesse added 25 digs as the Knights downed Oil City, 25-20, 25-13, 25-22 in a Region 3 girls volleyball match Thursday night at the Castle.
After playing three of their last four games in the comforts of their home field, the Franklin Knights football team will be hitting the road tonight to take on Seneca in a non-region matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.