KNOX - Clarion's Beau Verdill piled up a game-high 26 points to go along with six rebounds and five steals as the Bobcats edged homestanding Keystone, 49-44, in KSAC action on Saturday.

Coach Scott Fox's Bobcats (9-4) jumped out to an 11-6 lead before holding a 27-19 lead at halftime. Clarion managed to hang on for the win despite being outscored 25-22 in the second half.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Sports

Oiler tankers swim to sweep over Hickory

SHARON - Charlie Motter and Nick Richar pulled down four wins apiece for the boys team while Morgan Stover notched three victories for the girls squad as Oil City brought home a sweep of Hickory in Region 1 swimming action at Sharon High School. The boys team won 101-68 and the girls 93-60.

Local Sports

Bobcats battle past Panthers

KNOX - Clarion's Beau Verdill piled up a game-high 26 points to go along with six rebounds and five steals as the Bobcats edged homestanding Keystone, 49-44, in KSAC action on Saturday.

+2
Adams sparkles as Knights rout Tigers
Local Sports

Adams sparkles as Knights rout Tigers

SHARON - Franklin's Hayden Adams equaled his career high with 25 points - 22 of which came in the first half - while Easton Fulmer added 18 points Friday night as the Knights crushed homestanding Sharon, 76-28 in a Region 4 boys basketball matchup.

Local Sports

Sailors remain undefeated

NEW WILMINGTON - Lakeview's girls basketball team kept its perfect season intact on Thursday night in a Region 4 clash on the road against Wilmington, pulling out a 55-30 decision to improve to 9-0 on the season and 7-0 in the region.

Local Sports

Oilers sweep Farrell; Knights drop pair

FARRELL - Oil City's Ansley Svolos was a four-event winner in the girls meet while Garrett Morse and Logan Richar were triple-winners in the boys meet as the Oilers swept a Region 1 road swim meet against Farrell on Thursday night. Oil City's girls cruised to a 130-10 victory while the boys …

Knights slay Dragons
Local Sports

Knights slay Dragons

Thanks to Kadin Karns' decision at 215 pounds and three straight forfeits to end the match, Franklin's wrestling team closed out its season with a 31-28 victory Wednesday night at the Castle in a non-region showdown against Warren.

+3
Dragons rally past Oilers
Local Sports

Dragons rally past Oilers

Warren's Parks Ordiway capped off a huge fourth-quarter comeback by nailing a go-ahead three-pointer with 10 seconds to play Tuesday night as the Dragons rallied for a 48-46 victory over Oil City in a Region 5 boys basketball matchup at the House of Hustle.

+2
Oilers double-dunk Hornets
Local Sports

Oilers double-dunk Hornets

Oil City's Connor Malek and Nick Richar each won three events in the boys meet Tuesday night, helping the Oilers to a 96-72 home win over Hickory in a Region 1 swim meet. Oil City completed the sweep as the girls cruised to a 96-57 victory over the Hornets.

+2
Knights defuse Rockets
Local Sports

Knights defuse Rockets

  • Jake Deemer Staff writer

It's not easy for a team to miss an extended period of time and come back hoping to be right where it left off. We saw that over the past year when the NBA and NHL came back after a haitus that shut down those seasons last March.

+2
FHS swimmers split
Local Sports

FHS swimmers split

Nathan Pfennigwerth and Miles Hoffman took home four victories apiece on Monday as the Franklin boys swim team breezed past visiting Slippery Rock in a Region 1 contest at the Franklin YMCA. The Rockets were able to pick up the split by taking the girls match over Knights, 87-69.

Local Sports

Orton powers Falcons past Berries, 69-45

FOXBURG - Levi Orton drained 27 points to go along with eight rebounds and five steals Monday night as Allegheny-Clarion Valley rolled past visiting Cranberry, 69-45, in a KSAC boys basketball matchup.

Local Sports

Oil City takes care of Titusville in shortened game

TITUSVILLE - Oil City's Isaiah Aeschbacher collected 12 points and eight rebounds as the Oilers topped homestanding Titusville, 45-10, in a Region 5 boys basketball game on Friday that was called at halftime due to a lack of Titusville players.

+2
Big Reds bounce Orioles
Local Sports

Big Reds bounce Orioles

  • Ed Brannon Sports editor

After a rocky start for Rocky Grove's boys basketball team this season, coach Ryan Umbenhaur's Orioles were probably hoping that Friday's Senior Night festivities might provide a lift heading into a tough Region 1 matchup against West Middlesex.

Santom hits milestone in GC romp
Local Sports

Santom hits milestone in GC romp

GROVE CITY - Senior Becca Santom poured in a game-high 28 points to reach 1,000 points for her career as Grove City cruised to a 61-14 home win over Meadville on Thursday night in a Region 5 girls basketball matchup.

+2
Oil City swimmers get split
Local Sports

Oil City swimmers get split

Led by four-event winner Emily Russell, Oil City's girls swim team rolled to a 102-55 home win over Titusville in a Region 1 meet. The Rockets earned a split by taking the boys meet, 105-63.