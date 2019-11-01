CLARION - Clarion's Jordan Best collected four aces and 11 service points as the Bobcats proved to be too much for the Falcons as they took the victory in three sets, 25-16, 25-20, 25-15, in the District 9 Class 1A semifinals on Thursday.
Best led coach Shari Campbell's Bobcats (15-1) in aces while Grace Ochs had two. Korrin Burns led in kills with 12 while Kaitlyn Constantino chipped in with 11. Burns and Kyara Girvan each totaled 11 digs apiece and Brenna Campbell notched 10 while adding 10 service points and a robust 30 assists.