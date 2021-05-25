Bobcats blast Green Wave in 18-0 rout

SHINGLEHOUSE - Clarion's Payton Simko fired a four-inning no-hitter, Kylee Beers belted two home runs and Jordan Best also went deep as the fifth-seeded Bobcats hammered homestanding Oswayo Valley, 18-0 in a District 9 Class 1A quarterfinal round girls softball matchup on Monday.
Coach Dan Shofestall's Bobcats, now 11-8 overall and winners in five of their last six games, used a five-run second inning to get things going against the fourth-seeded Green Wave. Clarion added four more runs in the third and closed the game early with a nine-run fourth.
MEADVILLE - Cochranton's girls softball team took advantage of some early walks, a couple of timely hits and four strong innings from starting pitcher Taytum Jackson on Monday en route to a 10-0 five-inning win over Rocky Grove in a District 10 Class 1A playoff matchup at Allegheny College.
Youngstown State University junior right-handed pitcher Travis Perry was named the Nike Horizon League Pitcher of the Week on Monday for his efforts in the Penguins' 10-2, victory over Milwaukee in their regular-season finale on Sunday.
SLIPPERY ROCK - Franklin's Ashley Alcorn earned a pair of titles on Saturday while Oil City's Sean Stack and Emma Horn each grabbed one apiece as the District 10 Class 2A and 3A Track and Field Championships were held at Slippery Rock University.
WEST SUNBURY - Natalie Bowser came through in a big way again for Keystone as she ripped a grand slam home run in the top of the sixth inning Friday that propelled the visiting Panthers to a 6-5 victory over Moniteau in a preview of a potential matchup for the District 9 Class 2A softball ch…
DUBOIS - Former Cranberry High School standout Malliah Schreck went 2-for-3 and drove in a run on Wednesday, but it wasn't enough as Penn State DuBois dropped a 13-3 six-inning decision to D'Youville College in the USCAA World Series at Heindl Field.
KNOX - Broc Weigle had three hits and three RBIs while he also recorded his 200th career strikeout on the mound as Allegheny-Clarion Valley used a 10-run first inning to post a 13-6 win over homestanding Keystone in KSAC play on Thursday.
SAEGERTOWN - Alex Zinz collected six digs, four kills, three assists and one block, but it wasn't enough as Rocky Grove's season came to an end against homestanding Saegertown by scores of 25-7, 25-11, 25-12 in the first round of the District 10 Class 2A boys volleyball playoffs.
KNOX - Natalie Bowser went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a double and five RBIs and she also logged the win in the circle in leading Keystone to an 18-8, six-inning win over Allegheny-Clarion Valley on Thursday in KSAC play.
More than 50 track and field athletes from Oil City and Franklin will finally get a chance to compete in a District 10 Championship meet this Saturday after last year's event was wiped out due to the coronavirus pandemic. The field events are scheduled to get under way at 10 a.m. at Slippery…
STRATTANVILLE - Hayden Callen fired a four-hit shutout as Clarion-Limestone clinched the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference baseball title on Wednesday with a 10-0, six-inning victory over visiting Keystone.
BROOKVILLE - Clarion's Noel Anthony, Jordan Best, Brenna Campbell and Kylee Beers had three hits apiece on Tuesday as the Bobcats clinched a playoff berth following a 19-6 five-inning road win over Brookville in non-conference softball action.
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS - Despite getting six digs and a kill from Jonah Stewart on Monday night, Rocky Grove's boys volleyball team dropped a 25-18, 25-12, 25-12 decision to Cambridge Springs in Region 1 play.
YOUNGSVILLE - Rocky Grove's Isaac Clayton went 4-for-4 with two triples and scored four runs Monday as the Orioles cruised to a 20-4, four-inning road win over Youngsville, in a Region 3 baseball matchup.
SHARON - Trinity Edge was dealing in the circle as she limited Sharon to only three hits while Rilee Hanna led Franklin's bats with two singles and four runs batted in on Friday as the Knights cruised to a 16-0, five-inning victory over the Tigers in Region 4 play.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Oil City High School graduate Logan Stahl of Carnegie Mellon University will be competing in the NCAA Division III All-Atlantic Conference Championships as a member of the Tartans' men's track and field team at St. John Fisher College on Wednesday.
Franklin's Ashley Alcorn and Oil City's Sean Stack were multiple winners on Thursday in a triangular track and field meet at the Oil Field. DuBois was the third team in the competition, which was not scored as a team event.
Natalie Bowser went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and drove in five runs while Leah Exley scattered eight hits in a complete-game performance in the circle as the red-hot Keystone Panthers rolled to an 11-1 road win over Cranberry in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference softball matchup.
Aaron Burkhardt had two hits and drove in three runs on Wednesday as Rocky Grove used a six-run fourth frame to pull away for a 15-5, five-inning win over visiting Union City in Region 3 baseball play.