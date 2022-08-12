Bobcats, Eagles rule links

Clarion Area’s golf team took first place on Thursday in the Happy Valley Invitational held at the Penn State Blue Course. Members of the squad were (from left): Devon Lauer, Lucas Mitrosky, Kameron Kerle and McKayla Kerle.
STATE COLLEGE — Clarion got its high school golf season off to a strong start on Thursday as the Bobcats traveled to the Happy Valley Invitational in State College and took home the boys Class 2A title by a 20-stroke margin while playing the Penn State Blue Course.
Clarion put up a team score of 306 — which would also have been low enough to take home the Class 3A crown as well — en route to beating second-place Ligonier Valley, which shot a 326. A total of 17 teams took part in the competition.
“The only real outdoorsmen wear Woolrich plaid and carry a thutty-thutty,” the old timer said. We agreed with him, but that was 50 years ago. We no longer own either. We’ve had to rethink that statement lately. Outdoor sports showed huge surges in participation during the first two years of …
CLARION – Clarion Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Wendy Snodgrass announced Friday that Jermaine Cooper has been elevated to the position of Interim Head Coach of the Golden Eagle women’s basketball program. Cooper had previously served as the program’s assistant coach for the last…
Evan Burton belted his third home run in as many games, Brody Knouse also crushed his third homer of the tournament and Luke Reed went 4-for-4 and scored three runs as DuBois’ 12U all-star team bashed its way to a Section 1 Little League championship on Friday with a 9-5 victory over LeBoeuf…
Max Manning went 5-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs Thursday night as the LeBoeuf 12U all-stars advanced to the Section 1 Little League baseball championship game following a 14-6 victory over Butler Township in the losers’ bracket finals.
Brody Knouse had a game to remember Wednesday night as he went 5-for-5 with two home runs and seven RBIs as DuBois rolled to an 18-4 victory over Butler Township in the 12U winners’ bracket final of the Section 1 Little League all-star baseball tournament, which is being hosted by the Cranbe…
On a night when District 25 and East Region officials made special presentations to the family of late umpire Kevin Porter, Cranberry Little League hosted a pair of first-round games Tuesday night in the 2022 Section 1 Little League 12U baseball tournament.
FAIRVIEW — Blake Sandrock had three hits, drove in five runs and teamed with Sawyer Harriger on a seven-hitter as Oil City’s 11U all-star team advanced to the championship game of the Section 1 Little League baseball tournament with a 20-10 victory Monday night over Fairview/Lake City and Gi…
FAIRVIEW — Despite allowing just three hits, Oil City’s 11U Little League all-star team wound up dropping a 7-5 decision to Fairview/Lake City and Girard (FLAG) in an opening-round game Friday night in the Section 1 baseball tournament.
INDIANA — Abigail Mawhinney tossed a four-inning no-hitter on Thursday night as the Mid-East/Cochranton 12U all-star team rolled to an 11-0 victory over Bullskin in a losers’ bracket matchup of the Little League Softball state tournament at Indiana.
Awarding double points for a single event, often times, allows for a successful racer to build up a commanding lead over the competition. However, in three of the four classes making up the Sunday Thunder programs at Tri-City Raceway Park, the contests are closer than ever.
INDIANA — Mid-East/Cochranton’s 12U all-star girls softball team dropped a 10-0 decision to Clinton County on Wednesday in an opening-round game of the 2022 Pennsylvania State Little League tournament.
MEADVILLE — It’s often said that “it’s not how you start, but how you finish.” However, in the case of the Mid-East/Cochranton 12U softball team, Friday’s game against Punxsutawney was more like “it’s not how you finish and all about how you started.”
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — For the second time in as many days, Ali Mumford tossed a one-hitter for Cambridge Springs/Conneaut Lake/Saegertown to take down Mid-East/Cochranton, but this time it was to claim the championship of the 10U division of the District 1 Little League all-star softball tourn…
MEADVILLE — Abigail Mawhinney ran her consecutive scoreless innings streak to 10 on Wednesday as the Mid-East/Cochranton 12U all-star team cruised to a 10-0, five-inning win over Punxsutawney to advance to the championship game of the Section 1 Little League softball tournament.
MEADVILLE — Abigail Mawhinney smacked a double and two singles and also pitched a two-hit shutout on Tuesday as the Mid-East/Cochranton 12U all-star team opened the Section 1 Little League softball tournament with a 10-0, five-inning win over Knox.
SAEGERTOWN — Despite trailing 9-3 going into the bottom of the fifth inning Friday night, the Mid-East/Cochranton 12U Little League all-star team rallied for three runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth to pull out a wild 10-9 win over Cambridge Springs/Saegertown in the championship g…
Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper’s upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Cindi Power at (814) 677-8370 to make the arrangements.
SHIPPENVILLE — Knox left little doubt about who the best team in District 25 was on Thursday evening as its 12U Little League All-Star squad wrapped up the championship with a 10-0, four-inning victory over visiting Clarion to complete the sweep of the best two-out-of-three tournament series…
Ten softball players from The Derrick/The News-Herald coverage area received all-state recognition on Thursday as the Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association (PaHSSBCA) announced its 2022 all-state teams.
A full July 4 holiday weekend of racing is in store for area enthusiasts as Tri-City Raceway Park begins its July 4 holiday tonight with practice sessions for all classes that will be in action over the extended holiday weekend.
CLARION — Bella Brandon homered, drove in four runs at the plate and tossed a complete-game victory in the circle as the Knox 12U Little League Softball all-stars rolled to a 15-6 decision over homestanding Clarion on Tuesday in the first game of a best-of-three tournament in District 25.
Cranberry’s 12U all-star baseball squad suffered a tough loss on Monday, falling into the District 25 Little League losers’ bracket with a 14-1 loss to Butler Township at the Cranberry Little League Complex.
CLARION — After an epic journey involving scenic waterways, dense forests and rugged terrain, Bend Racing reached the finish line early Saturday morning at Clarion University to take first place in Rootstock Racing’s inaugural Endless Mountains Adventure Race.
Justin Armant and Damion Cassano combined to throw a one-hit shutout while Cassano had four of the team’s 17 hits as Franklin’s 12U Little League All-Stars rolled to a 14-0 victory over Oil City on Saturday night in the opening round of the District 25 tournament.
For a short time on Friday afternoon, Bend Racing appeared to be slowing down amongst the towering pines of Cook Forest State Park, possibly leaving the door open for either Rootstock Racing or Rib Mountain Racing to pull off a stunning comeback and come away with the win in Rootstock Racing…
After completing the 86-mile bike trek through the heart of elk country on Day 4 of Rootstock Racing’s inaugural Endless Mountains Adventure Race, it appears that Bend Racing is well on its way to a first-place finish as the Mixed-Premiere Division squad increased its overall lead.
Bend Racing remained out in front of the pack late Wednesday night as the third day of Rootstock Racing’s inaugural Endless Mountains Adventure Race wrapped up with most teams sill trying to find their way through the grueling 50-mile rogaine in the Quehanna Wild Area.