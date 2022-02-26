ST. MARYS — Elk County Catholic’s Charlie Breindel rifled in a game-high 22 points Friday night as the top-seeded Crusaders outlasted visiting Clarion, 51-36 in the quarterfinals of the District 9 Class 1A boys basketball playoffs.
Elk County Catholic, now 20-5 on the season, led 15-10 after one period, 24-12 at the half and 38-24 through three quarters.
GENEVA, Ohio — Adalyn Snow recorded three individual first-place finishes and six other swimmers also had victories as the Oil City YMCA River Otters captured the Northwest Pennsylvania Championship Swim Meet held last weekend at the Spire Institute.
After claiming the District 10 Class 3A title last season, one of the big checkmarks on the Franklin boys basketball team’s to-do list for this year was to defend that title and repeat as district champions.
SHARON — Franklin sophomore Cael Dailey and a trio of Cochranton seniors — Jack Martinec, Stetson Boozer and Louden Gledhill — all advanced to the semifinals of the District 10 Class 2A Wrestling Championships, which got underway Friday night at Sharon High School.
ERIE — Oil City’s Judias Johnson poured in eight of his 14 points in the fourth quarter on Thursday night as the Oilers rallied to knock off Harbor Creek, 39-36 in a boys quarterfinal-round matchup in the District 10 Class 4A tournament at the Hagerty Family Events Center.
STRATTANVILLE — Tyler Albright pumped in a game-high 23 points as Keystone pulled away for a 51-44 victory over Clarion-Limestone in the quarterfinal round of the District 9 Class 2A boys basketball playoffs on Wednesday night at Clarion-Limestone High School.
RIMERSBURG — Union’s Dominika Logue led a balanced scoring attack with 14 points as the Golden Damsels pulled away in the second half for a 49-31 victory over visiting Port Allegany on Tuesday night in a first-round game of the District 9 Class 1A girls basketball tournament.
CLARION — It took Clarion’s boys basketball team a quarter to settle down, but once it did, the defending Class 1A champion settled in and bulldozed past Sheffield for a 60-41 victory in the opening round the District 9 playoffs on Tuesday night.
FOXBURG — Baylee Blauser and Keira McVay teamed up to score 27 points as Allegheny-Clarion Valley closed out its season in winning fashion with a 45-23 victory over visiting Eisenhower on Saturday in non-conference girls basketball action.
SHARON — Led by Cael Dailey’s second-place performance at 106 pounds, Franklin’s wrestling team advanced five matmen to districts after the second day of action on Saturday at the District 10 Section 2-AA tournament held at Sharon High School.
On Friday night at the House of Hustle, as Oil City celebrated Senior Night against Corry in a Region 5 clash, it was only fitting that their lone senior lifted them to victory — with the help of a couple of juniors along the way.
HERMITAGE — Elijah Harden and Gio Magestro netted 15 points apiece Friday night as Kennedy Catholic recorded a 61-36 win over visiting Rocky Grove in the regular season and Region 1 finale for both teams.
CLARION — North Clarion’s Collin Schmader popped in a jumper with under 10 seconds to play and the Wolves hung on for a wild 48-47 victory over Karns City on Friday night in a boys semifinal matchup of the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference tournament at Clarion University’s Waldo S. Tipp…
CLARION — North Clarion’s Emma McFarland scored eight of her game-high 11 points during the second half on Thursday night as the She-Wolves advanced the championship game of the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls basketball tournament with a 33-22 victory over Karns City at Clarion …
CLARION — Raymond Monica, a two-time Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) East Coach of the Year with more than 30 years of experience at the college level, has accepted the position of head football coach at Clarion University on Thursday.
LOCK HAVEN — Slippery Rock University’s Cecily Greggs was recently named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Field Athlete of the Week for her performance at the Doug Raymond Invitational held at Kent State University this past weekend.
Joe Sager, a 1996 Franklin High School graduate, got to witness a little history Tuesday night as he was on hand when Sidney Crosby scored his 500th career NHL goal in the Penguins’ 5-4 overtime win over the Flyers at PPG Paints Arena.
FRILLS CORNERS — Josh Daum dropped in a game-high 15 points as North Clarion captured the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference Small Division crown with a 56-45 victory over Union on Wednesday night in boys basketball action.
KNOX — Keystone’s Emma Gruber poured in nine of her game-high 13 points during a game-changing third quarter on Wednesday to lift the Panthers to a 49-24 home win over Allegheny-Clarion Valley in the team’s season finale.
NEW BETHLEHEM — Redbank Valley won four of the first five matches of its contest with Curwensville to take a 24-6 lead on Tuesday in a non-conference wrestling contest, but the Golden Tide closed the showdown by winning eight straight to secure a 46-24 decision.
RIMERSBURG — North Clarion’s Claire Kriebel rifled in a career-high 20 points as the She-Wolves clinched their seventh consecutive Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference North Division girls basketball title on Tuesday night by rallying for a 48-41 road win over Union.
With the Region 4 crown already clinched, Franklin’s boys basketball team was looking to close out its regular season with 20 wins and celebrate its two seniors in the process on Tuesday against visiting Sharon on Senior Night at the Castle.
FARRELL — Led by four-event winner Elijah Collins in the boys meet and by four two-event winners in the girls meet, Oil City’s boys and girls swim teams capped off their regular seasons on Monday by sweeping homestanding Farrell in Region 1 action. The boys breezed to an 87-13 victory while …
KNOX — Redbank Valley’s Bryson Bain hit a three-pointer with 1:04 remaining in the game to provide the Bulldogs with the game-winning basket in a 45-40 victory over homestanding Keystone that clinched the KSAC Large School Division in boys basketball on Saturday.
NEW WILMINGTON — Easton Fulmer amassed a game-high 22 points to go along with seven assists and six rebounds Friday night as Franklin rolled to an 89-32 road victory over Wilmington in Region 4 boys basketball action.
After dropping a 20-point decision to Lakeview back on Jan. 24, it looked like history might be repeating itself for the Rocky Grove boys basketball team in its rematch with the Sailors on Friday night in Region 1 play at the Nest.
SLIPPERY ROCK — Led by double winners Orlando Fackler, Kye Winslow and Camden Smith, Franklin’s boys swim team rolled to an 86-50 victory over Slippery Rock on Thursday night in a Region 1 meet at Slippery Rock University. The Rockets earned a split by taking the girls meet, 125-45.
STRATTANVILLE — Taite Beighley and Micah Rupp combined to score 34 points as Karns City wrapped up a spot in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference semifinal playoffs next week after a 53-37 victory over homestanding Clarion-Limestone on Thursday in boys basketball action.
GROVE CITY — Emma Santom popped in a career-high 14 points Thursday night to lead a balanced scoring attack as Grove City’s girls basketball team took over sole possession of first place in Region 5 with a 56-43 home win over Franklin.
CLARION — Taylor Alston amassed 20 points, eight rebounds and seven steals Wednesday night as Clarion’s girls basketball team recorded a 37-27 win over visiting Venango Catholic in KSAC Small Division play.